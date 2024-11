British retailers have warned Rachel Reeves the budget changes will result in losses of $7 billion.

Unlock Editor's Digest for free

Dozens of large British retailers, including Tesco, Boots, Next and Marks and Spencer, have written to Prime Minister Rachel Reeves, urging them to save up to £7 billion since last month's budget. He warned that the annual cost would be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The letter, which has 79 signatories and was coordinated on Monday by lobby group British Retail Consortium, complained about additional costs coming significantly from the budget, including changes to National Insurance and the National Living Wage, as well as the existing packaging levy. They warned that higher costs would lead to job losses and higher prices for customers.

It would be impossible for any retailer, large or small, to absorb significant cost increases over such a short period of time, the letter said.

The result will be increased inflation, slower wage growth, store closures, and fewer jobs, especially for entry-level workers. This will impact high streets and customers across the country.

We are already starting to make difficult decisions in our business, which will apply across our industry and supply chain.

The companies, which include B&Q owner Kingfisher and supermarket chains Morrisons and J Sainsbury, will pay 23% from April as employer NI contribution rates rise to 15% and earnings thresholds are lowered. It was estimated that it would face a bill worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Which company starts paying the contribution, reducing it from 9,100 to 5,000.

In the letter, the retailers said this change, which took many by surprise, was particularly serious given that retailers employ many entry-level and part-time workers.

It also said it would incur an additional $2.73 billion in wage costs starting in April. This has already been largely factored into pre-budget forecasts, but it is estimated that around $2 billion will be spent from October onwards related to so-called expanded producer responsibility for packaging.

Retailers have called for discussions with the Treasury to address some of their concerns and have proposed solutions including phasing in new lower import thresholds for NI and delaying the implementation schedule of the levy on packaging.

suggestion

It comes after the hospitality company also wrote to Reeves warning that the NI changes would lead to drastic job cuts and business closures.

Responding to criticism from large employers about the budget changes, a Treasury spokesman previously told the Financial Times the government must make difficult choices to fix the country's foundations and restore much-needed economic stability to allow businesses to thrive.

The official added: “This government is committed to delivering economic growth by increasing investment and rebuilding Britain.”

