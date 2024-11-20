Christmas travel chaos for millions as Britain's two busiest train stations close





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

Two of Britain's busiest train stations, London Liverpool Street and London Paddington, will be closed for several days after the last train on Christmas Eve, disrupting travel for millions of passengers.

Additionally, the main route from London St Pancras to Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield will also be closed for nine days over the Christmas period.

This year's festive season will be the first time since 2019 that train passengers have not been affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions, rail strikes or both. However, major rail stations and intercity routes will be closed due to engineering work, including at three hubs in the capital.

london liverpool street

East Anglia's hubs, including Stansted and Southend airports, handle the highest passenger traffic in the UK. In 2022-23, the average number of travelers per day was 221,000.

The total is expected to be much higher when the next figures are released later this week.

However, from the last departure on December 24, the station will be closed for the remainder of the year and will only reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Network Rail engineers will be working within the Bishopsgate tunnel approach just outside the station. The project involves installing steel support girders inside the tunnel. Work will also continue to install new turnstiles and replace roof panels.

The Stansted Express will continue to run four times an hour, but only as far as Tottenham Hale, where passengers can transfer to the London Underground Victoria Line.

Allow extra time for travel, the company advises.

The Elizabeth Line, which runs beneath the station, will continue to operate.

Travel times between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London typically take twice as long as usual due to work elsewhere on the route. Travel to the capital includes a train to Witham in Essex. rail replacement bus to Billericay; Take the train to Stratford and from there on the Elizabeth line.

london paddington

The terminus on the Great Western Railway (GWR) between South Wales and the West of England is the second busiest station in the UK, with an average of 163,000 passengers per day during 2022-23.

However, London Paddington station will be closed for five days from Christmas due to work on the controversial HS2 project. Network Rail will also take advantage of the opportunity to improve track, signaling and overhead lines between Paddington and Reading.

Open image from gallery

A dream piece: an artist's impression of Old Oak Common Station in west London on the controversial HS2 line (HS2).

Some Great Western trains from Wales and Cornwall will be diverted to London Euston. Initial engineering work on Sunday 17 November saw the diversion route to Euston overrun for the first time, causing disruption during rush hour in and out of Paddington on Monday morning.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: We apologize for any inconvenience caused to passengers this morning due to excessive engineering work. An urgent investigation is underway to ensure something like this never happens again on this important section of railway.

There will be no mainline trains running to and from London Paddington Station after Christmas Eve until Monday 30 December.

Instead, passengers departing from Penzance, Plymouth, Exeter, Swansea and Cardiff will catch hourly trains to and from London Euston. .

According to National Rail, this service does not stop at Reading and seat reservations are also required for this train.

Generally, at any time, anyone with a flexible or off-peak ticket can board the train, as long as they don't mind standing. This is not possible on the GWR link to Euston.

Links from Bristol, Bath, Oxford and Worcester run to Reading, and London-bound passengers can transfer to GWR services to Ealing Broadway, west London, or the South Western Railway connects to Waterloo.

The last Night Riviera sleeper train before Christmas will run between Penzance and Paddington on the night of Sunday 22 December, arriving on the morning of Monday 23 December.

The first post-Christmas sleeper service will take place on the night of Friday 3rd January, arriving on the morning of Saturday 4th January.

Regular Heathrow Express and Elizabeth route services to and from Britain's busiest airport will also be closed.

To get to Heathrow, the London Underground Piccadilly Line is expected to operate normally.

london st pancras

The Midland Main line north from London St Pancras International to Luton (including the airport), Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield from 21 to 29 December due to replacement of the Agar Grove railway bridge at Camden north. There are no trains running on this line. London.

St Pancras is the 8th busiest station in the UK, with over 90,000 passengers a day. Eurostar links to Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels and South East trains to Kent are not affected by the closure.

Hourly East Midlands trains run from Sheffield, Corby and Nottingham south to Bedford, with a rail replacement to Milton Keynes Central.

Open image from gallery

Empty section: The Midland Main Line to and from St Pancras will be closed from December 21 to 29 (Simon Calder).

Intercity journeys to and from London are expected to take an hour longer, with pressure on London Euston increasing due to additional travelers being diverted from the Midlands main line and London Paddington.

Thameslink trains will be severely affected with shuttles running south and north of London St Pancras.

West Coast Main Line

There will be no trains running through Crewe, one of the UK's main interchange stations, on Friday 27 December. After that, services will be below normal levels until Sunday 5 January due to resignations.

Avanti West Coast services to Preston, Glasgow and Edinburgh will be diverted via the Manchester area, significantly increasing journey times.

Open image from gallery

Should I stop or go? Avanti West Coast train (Simon Calder) at Crewe station, Cheshire.

Liverpool Lime Street services will be suspended on Avanti West Coast on Friday, December 27, a day likely to see high passenger volumes following a two-day closure. The same goes for Lunar New Year.

Links from London Euston to Birmingham and Manchester will be reduced from three to two per hour.

The Milton Keynes Central to Rugby route will be closed on New Year's Day. Services to Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham begin with Rugby.

Avanti West Coast will operate a rail replacement bus service between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby.

Chiltern Railways is also running longer, additional trains between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street on a parallel line that will not be affected by the engineering works.

cambridge

The eastern England city will be affected by the closure of Liverpool Street station from Christmas until New Year's Day. But Cambridge will also be the subject of extensive engineering work over a 12-day period from Christmas until Sunday 5 January 2025.

This is to support the ongoing construction of Cambridge South station and deliver the first stage of a signal renewal program in the Cambridge area, Network Rail says.

The project will affect Thameslink and Great Northern trains as well as Greater Anglia services.

After Christmas Eve there will be no trains running from Cambridge to Royston, Audley End, Cambridge North or Bury St Edmunds until the end of the year.

Network Rail has said rail services through Cambridge are planning to resume normal services from Monday 6 January 2025.

FlixBus is running buses connecting Cambridge with London, Birmingham and Manchester every day during the festive season, including on 25 and 26 December.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/train-travel-chaos-christmas-london-paddington-liverpool-b2649550.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos