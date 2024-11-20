Snow and rain could slow travel for millions in northern U.S. as Thanksgiving begins





Snow and rain are threatening the travel plans of many people across the country as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. November 19, 2024.

Powerful storm systems sweeping across the United States this week have the potential to hit with snow, rain and strong winds that are expected to make travel perilous, just as millions finalize travel plans for Thanksgiving.

One of the storm systems is on track and bringing widespread rain and some snow to parts of the North Country and Upper Midwest after first triggering bouts of severe weather in the Central Plains and southern Monday.

Three-hour radar loop. The warning boxes are color-coded as follows: severe thunderstorm warnings in yellow, tornado warnings in red, tornado warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, flash flood warnings in green, and flash flood emergencies in pink. (FOX Weather)

There's still a little more than a week until peak Thanksgiving travel, but some people have decided to hit the roads and fill airports early in hopes of avoiding the holiday rush. Indeed, AAA said a potentially record 80 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this year.

Plowable snow possible in the Upper Midwest

A powerful storm system sweeping across the Upper Midwest has the potential to dump plowable snow on parts of the Northern Tier by drawing cold air from the north, allowing widespread rain to transition into wintry weather.

The storm moving through the Upper Midwest on Tuesday will draw in colder air from Canada, allowing rain to begin the transition to winter weather.

“It could also be blowable snow for the Upper Midwest,” said FOX weather forecaster Stephen Morgan. “So we’ll see how this all plays out.”

The good news is that this isn't expected to be the blockbuster snow event we've seen in previous storms.

“It would not be widespread snow by any means,” Morgan continued. “But it’s really just the former, which is an important part of winter in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.”

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts in the Northern Tier. (FOX Weather)

Winter weather alerts have been issued across most of North Dakota, including winter storm warnings for cities including Minot, Bottineau and Devils Lake.

The National Weather Service office in Bismarck, North Dakota, said heavy snow and blowing snow are expected in areas included in the winter storm warning.

According to the NWS, between 4 and 7 inches of snow could fall in total and wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency,” forecasters warn.

This chart shows expected snow totals in the Upper Midwest. (FOX Weather)

Snow totals in the northern part of the United States and the Upper Midwest will range from a dusting in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota to a foot or more in parts of North Dakota closest to the border with Canada.

Millions in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Will Be Destroyed by Powerful Storm

This graphic provides an overview of the powerful storms moving across the United States this week.

(FOX Weather)

After the storm affecting the Midwest begins to weaken midweek, a second storm will quickly strengthen and affect millions of people in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a strong low pressure system will likely form in the Ohio River Valley and Great Lakes and strengthen rapidly on Wednesday.

As the center of the storm drifts toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast late this week, strong winds are expected to blow in cold air, supporting snow from parts of the Great Lakes region to the Ohio Valley.

Cold air will likely be on the south side of the storm and blow across the Appalachian Mountains.

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts. (FOX Weather)

The NWS office in Charleston, West Virginia, said heavy snow is possible at high elevations, which could impact travel. Strong wind gusts could also bring down tree branches, leading to power outages.

A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of West Virginia, including Elkins.

This chart shows forecast snow totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Although inland portions of the Northeast and New England could be cold enough to support some snow in the higher elevations, only a few inches are expected to fall, if any.

A majority of the region, particularly in major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to New York, New Haven, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; and Boston will likely see only rain.

Most places with snow could see 1 to 3 inches, with higher totals in the Appalachians where a foot of snow could fall with locally higher amounts.

