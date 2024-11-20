



But Starmer insisted to broadcasters at the G20 summit in Rio that it was up to Putin to end the suffering he had inflicted on Ukraine.

The quickest way to end this conflict is for Russia to stop and that is the quickest, simplest and fairest way to end this conflict, the Prime Minister told BBC News.

So far, Starmer has refused to say whether he would give approval for long-range missiles from Britain's arsenal for Ukraine to use to attack Russia. They have been used to date only within Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, including Crimea.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for expanded use of Franco-British weapons, which typically rely on American technology for targeting.

Now Biden has authorized US systems to attack Russian soil, and the Starmer government is under pressure over whether it will give the same approval.

The British prime minister on Tuesday insisted Ukraine should have what it needs in a sign that the Ukrainian president's demands could be met. Nonetheless, Starmer refused to offer a clear position, insisting that if he intervened in operational matters there would be only one winner: Putin.

