Chinese defense minister refuses to meet with US, breaks off military talks





VIENTIANE, Laos China's defense minister will not meet with the U.S. defense secretary this week, marking the first time in a year that Beijing has suspended high-level military negotiations.

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking to reporters ahead of a summit of Asian defense officials in Laos, said the Pentagon had offered to meet and China had refused, citing objections over military sales. American weapons in Taiwan.

The official doubted whether the reason was sincere and referred to other reasons China has given for stopping talking in recent years: sanctions, the spy balloon crisis and the visit of the former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosis, in Taiwan in 2022.

China considers Taiwan, a democratic and autonomous island, to be part of its legitimate territory and has not ruled out using military force to occupy it. The United States, meanwhile, is Taiwan's oldest and largest arms supplier. This year alone, they sent Taipei $1.2 billion in long-term security aid and another $567 million in equipment shipped directly from U.S. stockpiles.

The most recent foreign military sales to Taiwan took place in late October, including radars worth up to $828 million and air defense systems worth up to $1.16 billion.

Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden this week in Peru, where they discussed security issues, including Taiwan.

After Pelosis trip two years ago, China cut off military communications and became more aggressive toward U.S. forces operating in the region. It took a summit between Xi and Biden late last year for these interceptions to stop and talks to resume.

Since then, the channels have opened and stayed that way. Top military and defense officials from each country met, some several times. US Defense Secretary Austin spoke for the first time this summer with Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Singapore at another conference.

Dong is China's third defense minister, a largely ceremonial role in as many years as part of a broader anti-corruption purge of the People's Liberation Army.

U.S. officials acknowledge that the negotiations themselves are not achieving much. They nevertheless argue that it is important that the world's most powerful armies speak out regularly. Shutting down these channels is a long-standing tactic used by the Chinese government to express frustration with the United States.

The defense official said it was unclear whether the choice not to meet this week meant a broader pause in military talks, similar to Pelosi's visit. That said, during a press conference earlier this week, Biden didn't mention any rifts.

When it comes to military communication, on many levels our leaders now talk to each other regularly, Biden said.

Noah Robertson is the Pentagon reporter at Defense News. He previously covered national security for the Christian Science Monitor. He holds a bachelor's degree in English and government from the College of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

