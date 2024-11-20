UK inflation rises to 2.3%, increasing pressure to delay interest rate cuts | inflation





Inflation rose to 2.3% in October, putting pressure on the Bank of England to delay further interest rate cuts until next year.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose due to higher energy bills, reversing the downward trend in inflation that was 1.7% in September this year.

The ONS said rising gas and electricity prices were offset by lower oil prices, reducing transport and raw material costs for manufacturing companies. Falling theater and live music ticket prices also helped limit the rise in inflation.

The October figure was slightly above the 2.2% expected by city economists.

Retailers said the measures announced in last month's Labor budget would ultimately lead to higher prices and that the tax rise had already taken a toll on consumer confidence.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said the figures confirmed a disappointing resurgence in inflation as the benefits of lower energy costs last year turned into headwinds.

Inflation will gradually rise from here, with headline rates likely to remain above the Bank of England's 2% target until 2025 due to rising energy bills, budgetary impacts and global trade frictions.

The bank's policymakers, tasked with keeping inflation close to its 2% target, have cut interest rates twice to 4.75%, but any further cuts at the December meeting are likely to be delayed until at least February.

Thiru said rising inflation in October made a rate cut in December more unlikely.

Currently, the financial market sees the possibility of an interest rate cut next month at around 16%.

He added that concerns about new price pressures from budgetary and international uncertainties could create further reluctance among interest rate makers to approach easing policy in the future.

Economists said the central bank will face a more difficult task in the coming months deciding when to cut lending costs after sharp increases in services inflation and core inflation cut volatile factors such as food and fuel.

Core inflation rose to 3.3% from 3.2%, disrupting consensus expectations of a slight decline to 3.1%, while services inflation rose to 5% from 4.9%.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Ruth Gregory, deputy U.K. economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said much of this glut was due to a sharp rise in airfare inflation, which has seen the lowest October ticket prices since monthly collections began in 2001. It reflects the biggest rise.

Resolution Foundation research director James Smith said rising core inflation, services inflation and energy prices amounted to triple bad news.

After recent lower-than-expected price rises, today's data is a reminder that the long tail of rising inflation from the cost-of-living crisis still lingers in the economy, he said.

Darren Jones, Secretary to the Treasury, said: We know that families across the UK are still struggling to make ends meet. That's why last month's budget focused on getting the economy right on its feet so we can make a difference. These include raising the national minimum wage, freezing fuel taxes and protecting workers' paystubs from tax increases.

Rising prices have eroded consumers' spending power over the past three years, more so in the UK than in any other major economy. Previous figures showed that between January 2021 and May 2024, UK consumer prices increased by a total of 22.8%, compared with 20.9% in Germany, 18.8% in the US and 16.6% in France.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said it was important for the government to keep inflation low. What is concerning about today's announcement is that inflation is running ahead of expectations and official forecasts do not show these numbers improving. The labor budget will increase inflation and mortgage rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/nov/20/uk-inflation-rises-delay-interest-rate-cut-price-rises The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos