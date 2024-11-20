Lawmakers subpoena Elon Musk to testify about X's role in UK summer riots | social media





MPs will subpoena Elon Musk to testify about X's role in spreading disinformation at a parliamentary inquiry into the UK riots and the rise of false and harmful AI content, the Guardian has learned.

Senior executives at Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, are also expected to be questioned as part of the Commons Science and Technology Select Committee's investigation into social media.

The first hearing is due to take place in the new year amid growing concerns that the UK's online safety laws risk being outpaced by rapidly advancing technology and the politicization of platforms such as X.

Lawmakers will examine the results of generative AI used in widely shared images posted on Facebook and They will also examine Silicon Valley business models that encourage the spread of misleading and potentially harmful content.

[Musk] Labor chairman of the select committee, Chi Onwurah, said he had very strong views on many aspects of the issue. I would certainly like to have the opportunity to cross-examine him to see how he balances promoting free speech with promoting pure disinformation.

Musk, the owner of Onwurah told the Guardian: I would like to make up for that by inviting you to attend.

Former Labor Secretary Peter Mandelson, who has been nominated to be Britain's next ambassador to Washington, this week called for an end to the feud between Musk and the British government.

He is a kind of technological, industrial and commercial phenomenon, Mandelson said on the How to Win an Election podcast. And I think it would be unwise for Britain to ignore him. This feud cannot continue.

X did not respond to a question asking whether Musk would testify in the UK, but that seems unlikely. The world's richest man is preparing to take on a senior role in the Trump White House and has been highly critical of the Labor government, weighing in on Monday changes to inheritance tax on farms by saying Britain would fully mobilize Stalin. During the riots following the Southport murders, he said: Civil war is inevitable.

The Commons inquiry comes amid fresh turmoil in the social media landscape as millions of I lost. Terms of service that enable the platform to train AI models on user data.

Keir Starmer said on Tuesday he had no plans to join Bluesky personally or for the government department to open an official account. The prime minister told reporters at the G20 summit in Brazil: What's important for governments is to be able to reach and communicate with as many people as possible, and that's the only test of that as far as I'm concerned.

Musk said this after he was not invited to the UK government investment summit. I don't think anyone should go to the UK when they are freeing convicted pedophiles to imprison people for social media posts.

One of those jailed after the riots was Lucy Connolly. He posted X: Mass deport now and set fire to every fucking hotel full of assholes for everything I care about. She was found guilty under the Public Order Act of publishing material with intent to incite racial hatred. X found that the post did not violate its rules against violent threats.

Onwurah said the investigation will attempt to uncover links between social media algorithms, generative AI and the spread of harmful or false content.

We will also look at how AI can be used to complement search engines such as Google, which were recently found to be regurgitating false and racist claims about people in African countries with lower average IQs. Google said the AI ​​overview containing the claims violated its policies and was removed.

Misinformation swept social media following the Southport murders on July 29, with accounts with more than 100,000 followers incorrectly labeling the suspect in the attack as a Muslim asylum seeker.

UK communications regulator Ofcom has already concluded that some platforms have been used to spread hate, incite violence against ethnic and religious groups and encourage others to attack and set fire to mosques and asylums.

Next month Ofcom is due to publish regulations on unlawful harm under the Online Safety Act. The regulations are expected to require social media companies to prevent the spread of illegal material and mitigate safety risks. Communications intended to cause harm.

Companies must be aware of illegal substances, remove them, and address safety risks in product design.

