US recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Gonzalez as president-elect | Nicolas Maduro News





The U.S. announcement follows months of frustration over the Maduro government's claims of victory in July's disputed election.

The United States has recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as the country's legitimate elected president, following July elections in which President Nicolas Maduro was accused by his domestic opponents of falsely claiming victory .

The United States has also cast doubt on Maduro's claims of electoral victory, which pre-election polls showed he was on course to lose by a wide margin. Maduro's government has refused calls to release data that could confirm his victory.

The people of Venezuela spoke resoundingly on July 28 and named Edmundo Gonzalez-Urrutia president-elect, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Democracy requires respect for the will of voters.

November 19, 2024

The United States and many Latin American governments have refused to recognize Maduro's victory, which was widely viewed with skepticism and followed by a harsh post-election crackdown by the Venezuelan government.

The country's opposition, which faced lawsuits against several top candidates in the months leading up to the July 28 election, also compiled scorecards purporting to show it had beaten Maduro by a margin of two against one.

It remains to be seen what impact, if any, the recognition of Gonzales by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will have. The opposition leader fled to Spain but said he would return to the country on January 10, when the new presidential term begins.

While the Biden administration previously said the opposition won the most votes, it did not recognize Gonzalez as the country's leader, perhaps out of a desire to find a diplomatic solution to the impasse with the Maduro government .

Venezuela faces growing diplomatic isolation following the disputed elections. While Washington has long had frosty relations with Caracas and has even taken steps to overthrow previous governments, regional leaders, previously on good terms with Maduro, have become increasingly impatient with the government.

I think the elections were a mistake, left-wing Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday, adding that they had not been free.

In August, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had previously stressed the need for an easing of sanctions against Venezuela that have contributed to the country's economic crisis, said Maduro's government was a very unpleasant regime.

