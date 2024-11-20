Russia claims Ukraine attacked it with US-made missiles





In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, conduct live fire field tests firing range from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, December 14, 2021. , early versions of the Army's tactical missile system.

John Hamilton | US Army via AP

Moscow signaled to the West that it was ready for a nuclear confrontation after Ukraine received permission to attack Russian territory and appeared to act quickly on the green light using manufactured long-range missiles American.

kyiv appears to have lost little time after receiving the green light from Washington on Sunday to use US-made ATACMS missiles against specific targets. Ukrainian media reported Tuesday morning that the missiles were used to attack a Russian military installation in the Bryansk border region.

Russia later confirmed the attack, with the Defense Ministry saying Ukrainian forces had “struck a facility at [the] Bryansk Region” using six American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles. The ministry claimed that the air defense missile systems downed five of the missiles and damaged another.

“Its fragments fell on the technical territory of a military installation in the Bryansk region, causing a fire which was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties or damage,” the ministry said.

CNBC has not been able to independently verify these reports and Ukrainian leaders have not yet commented on the attack. The Kyiv Post news outlet cited a national security official confirming that the strike in Bryansk had been carried out, but did not say what weapons were used.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to the attack, accusing the West of wanting to escalate the conflict.

“The fact that ATACMS were used several times this evening in the Bryansk region is, of course, a sign that they [in the West] want an escalation. And without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles,” Lavrov said at a press conference at the G20 summit, according to comments reported by Tassand and translated by Google.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned the West against allowing Ukraine to use its long-range weapons to directly attack Russia. Moscow upped the ante Tuesday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree approving its updated nuclear doctrine, changing the parameters on when Russia can use nuclear weapons.

The updated document now states that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, if supported by a nuclear power, will be considered a joint attack.

The doctrine also stipulated that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity (and those of its ally Belarus) and that the launch of ballistic missiles against Russia would be considered among the conditions that could justify such a threat. a response using nuclear weapons.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov was asked on Tuesday whether Russia would consider the use of US non-nuclear missiles by the Ukrainian military as an attack carried out by a non-nuclear state with the support of a nuclear state.

“You will be able to read the paragraphs yourself, but in general it is also stated that the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression with the use of conventional weapons against it or against the Republic of Belarus, which creates a critical threat to sovereignty or territorial integrity,” Peskov told reporters.

“Aggression against the Russian Federation by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered a joint attack.”

Is Russia bluffing?

The heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and their Western allies, come as Russian forces appear to be making considerable progress in eastern Ukraine, seeking to seize as much territory as possible before the President-elect Donald Trump took office in January.

Trump is widely expected to push Moscow and kyiv into pro-Russia peace negotiations, forcing Ukraine to concede occupied land to its neighbor as the price of peace.

Trump has already signaled that U.S. military aid to Ukraine would end when he returns to office and some Republican officials are reportedly unhappy that the Biden administration has given Ukraine permission to use ATACMS.

Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out

The graphic above shows the components of the US long-range ATACMS missile system. The United States will allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons supplied by the United States to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.

P.A.

There are also doubts that the limited number of ATACMS Ukraine reportedly supplied by the United States will be enough to be a game-changer in the war, which reached the 1,000-day mark on Tuesday.

“The impact could be more political, although the window of opportunity is narrowing,” Matthew Savill, director of military science at the Royal United Services Institute defense think tank, said Monday.

“The Ukrainians must convince the new U.S. administration that they still deserve support in President Trump's transactional vision of a 'good investment.' And they will want to convince him to tie his credibility and that of the United States to an outcome “win”, not a “win” outcome. This is a major compromise that sees the United States “lose”. next day within the Trump campaign regarding this which they might view as an attempt by Biden to tie his hands,” he said.

“Furthermore, it is unlikely that the Ukrainians will be able to make a major impact in such a short time frame (less than two months) until the next administration is officially in place, and with an uncertain ATACMS stockpile but probably low,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Yevgeny Balitsky, Moscow-based governor for the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region (not pictured), amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, at the Moscow Kremlin, Russia, November 18 2024.

Vyacheslav Prokofiev | Via Reuters

Meanwhile, the immediate question for defense and geopolitical analysts is how Russia assesses Ukraine's attack on its territory using U.S. weapons, and whether it will respond within its updated nuclear doctrine. Throughout the war, Russia has warned that it was prepared to use its nuclear weapons if attacked, but analysts say Moscow would be reluctant to confront the combined might of the Western military alliance, NATO, and the nuclear powers of the bloc. .

Global markets are taking the threat seriously, at least, with stocks falling and investors fleeing to safe havens on Tuesday, although some close to Russian leaders say the Kremlin's threats are just another example of saber blows.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

“Putin is bluffing again,” Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said in emailed comments Tuesday.

“Putin's bluff was and has been consistently called 'Putin is terrified of getting into a conventional war with NATO that he would likely lose in a few weeks,'” he said.

Ash said Russia was now more likely to respond with “asymmetric warfare,” with this week’s attack on an undersea cable between Germany and Scandinavia fitting that narrative. Russia has not commented on the attack and has denied previous attacks on underwater energy infrastructure in Europe.

“We should expect more of the same, but particularly towards Europe and not the United States,” Ash said, adding: “It [Putin] exploits weakness. He now understands that with the new Trump administration in the United States, Trump should not allow himself to be drawn into Putin's games. Trump should bluff Putin.”

Bomb shelters

Whether the Kremlin is bluffing or not, there are signs that Russian leaders are taking the threat of nuclear confrontation seriously or at least want to show the Russian public that they are prepared to deal with such an eventuality. Russia's state research institute of civil defense and emergency situations, part of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, said Monday that mobile bomb shelters it developed had entered production mass for the first time in history.

The shelters, called “KUB-M” units, resemble shipping containers and provide 48-hour protection to people from a variety of threats, including “natural disasters and man-made accidents,” including “l 'aerial shock wave and the light radiation of a nuclear bomb'. explosion,” penetrating radiation and radioactive contamination of an area, the institute said Monday.

These units can also protect against hazardous chemicals, fires and conventional weapons, the research institute said, adding that the main advantage of its KUB-M units is their mobility. Each container can house 54 people, it adds, with additional capacity possible if more modules were installed.

The institute did not link its announcement to developments regarding ATACMS missiles, nor to approval of Russia's updated nuclear doctrine.

The timing of this announcement is not seen as a coincidence, however, as it is another warning to the West that Russia is serious about warning of a possible nuclear confrontation and that it is actively preparing for this eventuality, even though it has repeatedly declared that it does not want a nuclear war with its adversaries.

