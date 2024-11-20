US closes Kyiv embassy over threat of 'significant air attack'





kyiv, Ukraine The United States announced Wednesday that its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, had closed after receiving “specific information about a potential significant air attack.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed and embassy employees are instructed to shelter in place,” the statement said in a security alert, recommending U.S. citizens to take shelter if an air alert is announced.

Closing the embassy is not an unprecedented move amid the war, which reached its 1,000th day on Tuesday.

But the renewed threat against kyiv follows Ukraine's first strike on Russian territory with long-range weapons supplied by the United States, raising fears of Russian retaliation.

Searchlights search for Russian drones in the skies over kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning.Gleb Garanich/Reuters

And a U.S. official confirmed to NBC News that antipersonnel landmines would be supplied to Ukraine by the United States. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Mines that can be deployed rapidly are designed to halt the advance of ground forces and, as such, will significantly support Ukraine's defense against Russian advances on its sovereign territory, particularly in the east, especially when used in conjunction with other ammunition. that the United States provides to Ukraine, the official said.

The United States has asked the Ukrainians to commit to their use, to further limit risks to civilians, and it expects Ukraine to use these mines on its own territory, the official said.

Unlike Russian mines, the official said U.S. mines were not persistent and would become inert after a predefined period of time, between two and four weeks, and would not explode once their batteries were exhausted.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines told the Urging the Biden administration to reverse its decision, he said the protection of civilians cannot be compromised, even in extremely difficult circumstances.

In Ukraine, more than a dozen people were killed in an intensifying wave of Russian air attacks, which targeted energy infrastructure across Ukraine and caused widespread power outages.

And the Ukrainian capital was attacked by Russian drones early on Wednesday, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Serhii Popko, said, adding that debris fell in the Dniprovskyy district.

A fire broke out in an apartment in a multi-story residential building, he wrote in a message on Telegram, adding that information about the victims was being clarified.

Elsewhere in Kyiv, authorities said a kindergarten and several other buildings were hit.

The Kremlin has reacted with fury to the easing of US restrictions on its ally, and on Tuesday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin formally revised his country's nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for his country's use of nuclear weapons.

Under the revised doctrine, Moscow could justify a nuclear strike if it were subject to attack by a non-nuclear country backed by a nuclear country.

An embassy spokesperson said the closure was unrelated to Putin's announcement, but was linked to ongoing threats of air attacks. Staff are working remotely, the spokesperson told NBC News.

As Russia steps up its assault on Ukrainian skies, kyiv has also stepped up its strikes across the border.

Asked by reporters whether Putin had changed his daily routine after the U.S. policy shift, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded Wednesday: “There is no change in that.”

During the night, Russia intercepted 44 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

Three of the drones were shot down over the border region of Belgorod, the ministry said, where the Ukrainians claimed to have struck a Russian command post.

Daryna Mayer reported from kyiv and Mithil Aggarwal from Hong Kong.

