Risks facing Labor as UK inflation surges | interest rate





Hopes that the Bank of England might cut interest rates before Christmas next month have faded after official data showed inflation soared to 2.3% in October.

If the rise continues in the coming months, Labor will have to defend itself against Conservative claims that government policies are at least partly to blame.

The CPI reading was expected to gradually rise after falling to 1.7% in September, but the 2.3% reading was stronger than expected.

September marked the first time inflation fell below the bank's 2% target since July 2021, and likely the last for some time.

Naturally, the Conservatives want to emphasize the message that from now on raises are up to Labour.

Shadow Prime Minister Mel Stride said of Wednesday's figures: The labor budget will increase inflation and mortgage rates. It's a bold strategy from the party that gave us Liz Truss, as Labor reminds voters at every opportunity.

Much of the explanation for the rise in inflation last month lies in energy prices. Ofgems' quarterly price caps have risen since October, in contrast to the same period last year when utility bills fell sharply from their peak following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the ONS, electricity rates rose 7.7% in October last year and fell 7.5% last year. Gasoline prices rose 11.7% in October after falling 7% last year.

But the government's claim that it has increased inflation (moderately) may have some truth to it in the coming months. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has suggested that Rachel Reeves' budget package could increase inflation by around 0.5%, including stronger growth due to higher-than-expected government spending.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey also made clear that he and his MPC colleagues will closely monitor how policy changes will affect the path of GDP and inflation.

Retailers have said they expect to increase prices as they absorb the cost of higher employer national insurance premiums, their biggest funding factor in the budget starting next April.

Against this backdrop, economists now confidently expect the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to wait until the new year before making further cuts after cutting interest rates to 4.75% earlier this month.

Donald Trump's entry into the White House also gives policymakers pause. If he goes ahead with across-the-board tariffs, the impact, at least in the short term, is likely to be inflationary.

Responding to inflation data on Wednesday, Finance Minister Darren Jones emphasized that the Government knew there was still more work to be done, pointing to measures including a significant rise in the National Living Wage due in April.

The increase in CPI was not unexpected. But as the UK enters an economic crisis with rising energy costs, the government will recognize that cash-strapped households are still struggling.

