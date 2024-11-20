More snow forecast for the weekend after Britain's first taste of winter | uk weather





The Arctic blast will give many people their first taste of winter and more snow is expected to fall over the weekend after the Met Office issued new weather warnings.

A yellow weather warning for frequent showers and possible hail has been issued for several parts of north and west Scotland until midday on Thursday.

Many areas are expected to see 2 to 5 cm (up to 2 inches) of snow, which could reach 10 cm in some parts of the northwestern mainland, while higher elevations could see 15 to 20 cm (up to 7.9 inches), the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for ice has been posted for most of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, East, North East and North West England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Yorkshire from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

A new yellow warning has also been issued for south-west England between 5am and 3pm on Thursday, with 5-10cm of snow expected to fall on higher ground on Dartmoor.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across most of northeast and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Scotland on Saturday night, followed by a rapid thaw and rain. A new yellow warning for rain has been issued for south-west England and Wales from Saturday until Sunday morning.

“A deep low pressure system is expected to bring prolonged, heavy rain across the UK this weekend,” Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said. Across south-west England, rain is expected to fall from Saturday morning, with more rain expected late night into early Sunday morning.

Significant rainfall of 50-75mm is expected to fall during this period, with some parts of Dartmoor possibly receiving 100-125mm of rain. Strong southerly winds may bring heavy rainfall, worsening local impacts.

The RAC said motorists were suddenly faced with some of the worst road conditions it had seen all year, with North Yorkshire Police reporting on Wednesday that the A169 sledding towards Whitby, the A171 north of Whitby and the A174 Whitby towards Guisborough were all impassable. Yes.

RAC Analysis spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly left to contend with some of the worst road conditions we've seen all year.

A canal boat passes on the Pontcysyllte waterway after heavy snowfall in Llangollen, north-west Wales. Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Freezing temperatures are already wreaking havoc across eastern and northern parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and with showers now affecting parts of the country further south, drivers are advised to avoid the risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces. We advise you to plan well.

More than 200 school closures were reported on Tuesday, while commutes were disrupted for many commuters in Aberdeenshire after a Stagecoach bus fell on its side in icy conditions.

November has been fairly mild so far, Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon previously told news agency PA Media. So for many, this layer of snow and ice risk will feel like their first taste of winter.

The coldest temperature was recorded at -11.2C in the village of Braemar in Aberdeenshire, according to forecasters.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued an amber cold weather health alert for the first time this season. Warning conditions can be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

