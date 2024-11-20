Russia says Ukraine fired US-made long-range missiles at Bryansk region





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine fired several long-range U.S.-supplied missiles at Russia, officials said Tuesday, marking the first time kyiv has used the weapons in this way in 1,000 days of war .

The use of the Army's tactical missile system, known as ATACMS, came as Russian President Vladimir Putin officially lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons, opening the door to a possible response nuclear weapons from Moscow, even a conventional attack from any nation supported by a nuclear weapon. power. This could include U.S.-backed Ukrainian attacks.

A Telegram channel affiliated with the Ukrainian military posted a video on Tuesday showing US-supplied ATACMS missiles fired from an undisclosed location in Ukraine. The Associated Press could not independently verify the date or location where the video was filmed.

According to a U.S. official, Ukraine fired about eight missiles, and only two were intercepted by the Russians. The official said the United States was still assessing the damage from the fighting, but the missiles hit a munitions supply site in Karachev, a town of about 18,000 in the region. Russian from Bryansk. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence assessments.

These events mark a worrying escalation of the conflict which has only exacerbated international tensions on several occasions. US officials recently expressed dismay over Russia's deployment of North Korean troops to help it fight Ukraine, while Moscow seethed when Washington eased restrictions on ATACMS in recent days.

The 1,000-day mark has intensified scrutiny over how the war is playing out and how it could end, amid signs a turning point could come with the entry of the US president-elect Donald Trump in the White House in about two months. Trump has pledged to end the war quickly and criticized the amount the United States spent to support Ukraine.

President Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, according to a U.S. official and three other people familiar with the matter.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine can sustain the war for a long time, analysts say, although Russia could sustain it for longer with its greater resources.

Ukrainian forces are under heavy Russian pressure on the battlefield at locations across the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line where its army is stretched thin. Ukrainian civilians, meanwhile, have been repeatedly attacked by Russian drones and missiles.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had struck a military weapons depot in the Russian region of Bryansk overnight, without specifying which weapons it had used. Ukraine's General Staff said multiple explosions and detonations were heard in the targeted area around Karachev.

AP correspondent Charles de Ledesma has more on Vladimir Putin's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

When asked at a press conference whether Ukraine had struck the Bryansk region ammunition depot with ATACMS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to provide details. However, he added, Ukraine has long-range capabilities, including domestically produced long-range drones, and we now also have ATACMS.

In a statement carried by Russian news agencies, the Russian Defense Ministry said the army shot down five ATACMS missiles and damaged another. The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military installation and started a fire, but caused no damage or casualties, the statement said.

Neither side's claims could be independently verified.

Karachev is about 115 kilometers (70 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Ukraine, over the course of the war, was able to penetrate much deeper into its vast country, but with drones rather than missiles. For example, Russian officials have reported intercepting Ukrainian drones over Moscow, located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the border, and more recently Izhevsk, a city about 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) away. ) of the border.

Earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian officials announced that a third Russian strike in as many days on a residential area in Ukraine had killed at least 12 people, including a child.

The Shahed drone strike in the northern Sumy region hit a dormitory of an educational institution in the town of Hlukhiv on Monday evening and injured 11 other people, including two children, authorities said, adding that others people could be trapped under the rubble.

A Russian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck a residential area of ​​Sumy in northern Ukraine on Sunday, killing 11 people and injuring 84 others. A barrage of Russian missiles sparked fires in apartments in the southern port of Odessa on Monday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 43 others.

Zelensky said the series of airstrikes proved Putin was not interested in ending the war.

Each new Russian attack only confirms Putin's true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace don't interest him. We must force Russia into a just peace by force, Zelensky said.

Zelensky told European Union lawmakers in a speech via video link that Russia had deployed about 11,000 North Korean troops along Ukraine's borders and that the number could reach 100,000.

He appeared in person at Ukraine's parliament, where he presented what he called a resilience plan to resist Russia's relentless assaults. He said he expects crucial moments to occur in the war next year.

The plan outlines new approaches to managing the military, including the creation of a military ombudsman position and a new military contract management system.

There are no plans to lower the mobilization age from the current 25, even if Ukraine lacks front-line personnel, particularly in the infantry.

Ukraine urgently needs to resolve its manpower problems at the front, but it can use its longer-range missiles in the meantime to slow the pace of Russia's recent advances, said Jack Watling, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank. .

There is little Ukraine's partners can do to change the character of the fighting on the contact line, but targeting the capabilities that currently give Russia an advantage on the battlefield can buy time, Watling wrote Tuesday.

Next year, Zelensky said, Ukraine plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and aims to make 3,000 long-range missiles, reducing its dependence on Western military support.

A more complete version of the plan will be presented next month, he said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Western countries were discussing further aid to Ukraine, more aid and more money we should make available to them, especially now that the North Koreans have joined us, he declared in Brussels.

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola led a special plenary session on Ukraine marking a thousand days of terror, suffering and unimaginable loss. A thousand days of courage, resilience and unbreakable spirit.

Your people are a source of inspiration to all those who value freedom in the world, she told Zelensky.

___

Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-1000-days-attack-06002c8c50bfb2fc622f446a8580bc0e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos