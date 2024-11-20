US admiral sounds alarm on arms stockpiles





A top US Navy admiral has warned against depleting US weapons stockpiles by continuing to send weapons to Europe and the Middle East.

President Joe Biden's administration regularly supplies Ukraine and Israel with billions of dollars in weapons from U.S. conflicts to help them in the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, who heads the U.S. Indo-Pacific command, said at an event Tuesday that it would be “disingenuous” to claim the expeditions were not using weapons that could be used elsewhere .

Paparo expressed concerns that U.S. forces in the Pacific could be harmed by weapons such as Patriot missiles shipped abroad, particularly highlighting regional threats posed by China.

“With some of the Patriots that were used, some of the air-to-air missiles that were used, it's now eating into the stockpile, and to say otherwise would be dishonest,” Paparo said, according to Reuters.

“Inherently, this imposes a cost on America's preparedness to respond in the Indo-Pacific region, which is the most stressful theater in terms of munitions quantity and quality, as the PRC [People’s Republican of China] is the most powerful potential adversary in the world,” he added.

Paparo's remarks come about two months before control of the White House and federal government changes hands with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump and many of his allies have expressed concerns about threats from China, while being significantly less willing than Biden to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. However, the president-elect has made it clear that he intends to continue supplying Israel.

Earlier Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the Biden administration would send an additional $275 million in weapons to Ukraine just days after the current president authorized kyiv to use long-range U.S.-supplied missiles. United for strikes inside Russia.

Ukraine reportedly launched eight Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles toward Russia on Tuesday, only two of which were intercepted. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that Russia could retaliate with nuclear weapons if it believes its “sovereignty and territorial integrity” are threatened. However, similar warnings continued throughout the war.

The new aid package, authorized under presidential withdrawal authority, would include air defenses like the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, anti-armor missiles Javelin and a range of additional equipment and spare parts.

Before Trump's inauguration, the Biden administration faces a tight deadline to ship $7.1 billion in weapons from the Pentagon stockpile. The administration is also working to disburse its share of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, financed by frozen Russian assets, according to the AP.

