UK snow weather map: Where and when has the Met Office predicted more snowfall as warnings are extended?

Britain braced for more snow on Tuesday evening and overnight, as the Met Office warned of further travel disruptions across the country.

Up to 20cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with icy conditions expected across the country.

It comes after disruption for drivers and cancellation of train services on Tuesday, with more than 200 schools forced to close.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: The current focus for the upcoming snow and ice risk is from late Tuesday into Wednesday night.

Showers are likely to move off the windward north and east coasts and into parts of Northern Ireland and Wales.

More than 10 cm of snow may accumulate in the highlands within the warning area, and 1 to 2 cm may accumulate in lower elevations, which may hinder travel.

Meanwhile, multiple warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK for Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially stranding vehicles and causing power outages.

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of south Wales from 12pm until midnight on Tuesday.

A heavy ice warning has been issued for most of southern England and the Midlands between 5pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

A car that crashed into a ditch next to a road near Buxton, England, is covered in snow after heavy snow fell in the Peak District (Reuters)

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of the east coast from 6pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday, stretching from Northumberland to Norwich.

Northern Ireland is also bracing for snow and ice conditions between 6pm Tuesday and 10am Wednesday.

A snow and ice warning has also been issued for northern Scotland from 4pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

The Independent has compiled a list of areas in the UK where more snow is expected to fall over the next 36 hours, according to the Met Office.

next 36 hours

Northern Ireland

wales

Merthyr Tydfil County Blaenau Gwent Caerphilly Swansea Carmarthenshire Ceredigion Monmouthshire Neath Port Talbot Powys Torfaen

uk

next 24 hours

uk

LincolnshireNorfolkSuffolkCounty DurhamTyne & WearNorthumberlandRedcar & ClevelandEast Riding of YorkshireNorth YorkshireNorth LincolnshireNorth East Lincolnshire

The Granite City

Scottish Borders Fife Orkney Islands Shetland

