Why did British farmers march on the British Parliament? | agricultural news





Thousands of disgruntled British farmers marched in London on Tuesday to protest government plans to change the law on the amount of inheritance tax farmers must pay.

In the protest, tractors driven by farmers and many other agricultural workers from the four British nations – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – descended on Parliament Square to demonstrate in large numbers in frigid temperatures. The National Farmers' Union (NFU) met MPs in Westminster.

One protester, Kieron Goodall-Lomax, a shepherd from Derbyshire in the north Midlands, told the weekly London Standard that plans to raise revenue by imposing changes to inheritance tax on agricultural assets were a hallmark of an out-of-touch Labor government. He said. I don't understand the countryside.

This will only break up family farms and put huge pressure on an industry that is facing significant challenges, Goodall-Lomax added.

Thousands of farmers gathered in central London on Tuesday to protest inheritance tax changes announced in last month's Budget. Farmers claim the changes will destroy family farms and put the nation's food supply at risk. [Carl Court/Getty Images]

How is the UK government changing inheritance tax for farmers?

The new British government, led by Labor, which won a landslide victory in last July's general election, wasted no time in signaling change after 14 years as the official opposition party to the previously ruling Conservative Party.

Among the reforms announced by British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in last month's budget was a plan to require farms worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) to pay inheritance tax.

Farms were previously exempt from paying inheritance tax under the Agricultural Property Relief (APR) 1992 scheme, but from April 2026 inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million will be taxed at 20%, half the standard 40%. This is the inheritance tax rate that applies to other individually owned land and property worth more than 325,000 pounds ($412,000).

Why are British farmers angry about inheritance tax?

As British sheep farmer Goodall-Lomax said, agricultural workers fear the government's inheritance tax reforms could spell the end for Britain's long-standing farming community.

They claim many of those who inherited heritage farming assets worth more than £1 million will sell their family farms to pay the new 20% levy, threatening Britain's food supply.

The land that many farmers own is very valuable, but their income is not always high enough to pay the new inheritance tax.

In fact, one of the Conservative politicians supporting the position of British farmers, Deputy Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins, appeared on the BBC's Today programme, highlighting that while farmers may be asset-rich, the precarious financial position of many farms. Short on cash.

They don't have to be accountable 365 days a year for money, she added.

Protesters participating in a farmer protest in London, England, November 19, 2024. [Carl Court/Getty Images]

Why does the British government want to tax farmers more?

The Labor government wants to generate more money for cash-strapped state agencies such as the National Health Service (NHS), and its inheritance tax reforms could raise the tax by up to 520 million pounds ($660 million) a year. I estimate that it can be done.

Steve Reed, Prime Minister and Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said in a joint statement: “Farmers are the backbone of Britain. We recognize the strength of the sentiments expressed by agricultural and rural communities in recent weeks. Food security is national security and we have a strong commitment to the UK farming industry.

They added: But public services collapsed and $22 billion was lost. [$28bn] The financial loopholes this government has inherited have forced us to make difficult decisions. Reforms to agricultural property relief ensure that wealthier land and most valuable farms pay their fair share to invest in the schools and health care that farmers and families in rural communities rely on.

Reeves also claims that 72% of UK farms will not be affected by the change, although this is subject to fierce debate.

Who disputes that few farmers will be affected, and why?

One is NFU. Figures from the government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) show that 66% of Britain's 209,000 farms claim to be worth more than £1 million and therefore eligible for the tax.

According to the report, the UK Treasury based its 72% figure on past APR claims, but on agricultural assets claimed under Business Property Relief (BPR), another inheritance tax relief scheme that will face reform under the government's plans. I didn't do it. This means that a total limit of £1 million applies to both initiatives.

The NFU therefore says the Treasury has grossly underestimated the true number of UK farms worth more than £1 million, and claims Defra figures are the more accurate of the two.

Last week, Jeremy Moody of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) wrote scathingly of the Government's plans in a CAAV e-briefing:

When pastors view APR claims as the farm's total, they miss the point that APR is only for land and buildings, while machinery, livestock, stock, other agricultural assets and various activities are for BPR. There is a lack of data provided on BPR. The claims are concerning as we pursue informed debate.

Despite the controversy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has had a difficult first 100 days in office, refused to reverse policy and told the BBC he was very confident the majority of farms would be completely unaffected. .

