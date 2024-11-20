US embassy in kyiv closed as 'significant potential air attack' looms





The US Embassy in kyiv, Ukraine, issued a warning after receiving “specific information about a potential significant air attack” that reportedly took place on Wednesday.

The embassy in the Ukrainian capital is temporarily closed following the alert and employees are asked to prepare to shelter in place. It will reopen Thursday and resume normal operations, the State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

“The U.S. Embassy recommends that U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately seek shelter in the event an air alert is announced,” the statement said.

PUTIN SIGNS REVISED DOCTRINE LOWERING THRESHOLD FOR NUCLEAR RESPONSE IF RUSSIA IS ATTACKED

FILE – The U.S. Embassy in kyiv, Ukraine, issued a warning saying it had “specific information about a potential significant air attack” that would take place on Wednesday. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Employees have been asked to take the following actions:

Monitor local media for updates Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert Take shelter immediately if an air alert is announced Follow instructions from Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency

A training session involving some 2,000 Ukrainian conscripts and veterans takes place in the muddy fields of the Champagne military camp in eastern France on November 14. (REUTERS/John Irish)

This comes after Ukraine fired US-supplied long-range missiles at Russia on Tuesday, marking the first time kyiv has done so in the 1,000 days of war, authorized by President Biden on Sunday.

BIDEN ALLOWS UKRAINE TO USE US LONG-RANGE MISSILES TO STRIKE INSIDE RUSSIA

It has been more than 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, and the conflict remains very active. (Olexandre Gimanov/AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the first time the embassy has issued a warning about potential danger and a significant attack.

A similar warning was issued on Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, warning that any attack on Russia backed by a nuclear-powered country could justify a nuclear response.

Elizabeth Pritchett of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

