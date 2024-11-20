Snow warnings continue with the Met Office issuing six yellow alerts.





The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning across the UK, with ice warnings in place for much of southern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales.

As the Arctic situation continues to grip the UK, several other warnings about snow and ice remain in force across the UK.

Forecasters warned vehicles could be stranded, power outages were possible and rural communities risked being cut off with some areas covered in up to 20cm of snow.

The warning comes as temperatures in Braemar, Aberdeenshire fell to -11.2C, making it one of the coldest November days on record.

The Met Office has issued new warnings for most of England.

PA/Meteorological Administration

Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

dad

Heavy snowfall was widely reported on Tuesday, with 12cm of snow accumulating in Watnall, Nottinghamshire, as an Arctic air mass influenced British weather. More than 200 schools across the country have been closed due to extreme conditions.

Thousands of train passengers suffered disruption, with services canceled or delayed, especially across northern England. In Aberdeenshire, a Stagecoach bus carrying passengers fell on its side on icy roads.

The Met Office warned overnight snow showers could be heavy at times and could be accompanied by lightning in some areas.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “November has been fairly mild so far, so it will feel like a first taste of winter for many people with the added risk of snow and ice.”

latest developments

The Met Office warning applies to most parts of the country.

Meteorological Administration

People walking along Winnats Pass in Derbyshire's Peak District

dad

He added that Scotland's mountains could see the heaviest snow accumulations – up to 20cm – but even small amounts could cause problems.

However, with the weather expected to warm towards the weekend, the UK is set to be hit by high winds and heavy rain.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “A deep low pressure system is likely to affect the UK's weather this weekend. This will bring milder air to most areas but also heavy rain and strong winds at times. Exact details “It is too early to tell, but further warnings are likely.”

Temperatures are expected to rise across the south-west this weekend, reaching 16C in eastern England by Sunday.

These changes will be particularly noticeable along the south coast of England, where gusts could exceed 40mph from Hampshire to East Sussex.

Heavy snow fell in Castleton, Derbyshire.

getty

Heavy rain is expected to fall across parts of north Wales, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.

National Highways Severe Weather Resilience Manager Darren Clark advised motorists to exercise caution despite the ongoing sandworks.

“Gritters will maintain roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it is still important to drive accordingly,” he said.

He also urged drivers to keep a safe distance and slow down, noting that ice patches can form even when there is no snow.

