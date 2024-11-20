Do you want to leave the United States? Village in Italy sells houses for $1 to Americans





A village on the island of Sardinia in Italy is offering to sell houses to Americans for just $1. Pictured here: Cala Corsara in the Maddalena archipelago.

After a polarizing presidential election cycle, many Americans are dreaming about how to leave the United States and flee to another country. Ollolai, a pretty mountain village on the island of Sardinia, is taking advantage of this wanderlust with an irresistible offer: you can now buy a house here for just 1 (which is equivalent to $1.06).

Are you [worn] by world politics? » asks the village's new website, launched with American voters in mind. Are you looking to adopt a new lifestyle while benefiting from new opportunities? It's time to start building your European getaway to the beautiful paradise of Sardinia.

The message is clear: Ollolai warmly welcomes people to Italy who are fed up with the current situation in their country. The mayor of the cities. Francesco Columbu is even more direct. We really want to and will focus first and foremost on the Americans, Columbu told CNN. We are banking on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card.

Leaving the United States: a trend in Italy

Ollolais' efforts to attract new residents are not simply a reaction to the elections: they are part of an ongoing campaign across Italy to combat population decline. In 2022, the island of Sardinia offered new residents around $15,000 to settle there, while Tuscany offered to pay $32,000 to settle in some of its most charming villages. Cities also gave away houses for free or for next to nothing.

The idea of ​​offering housing for $1 or paying people to move in is not new. Tuscany recently followed the trend by paying new residents up to $32,000. Pictured here: Castiglione della Pescaia, a quintessential Tuscan village.

The reason? Italy's Environment Ministry released a study in 2016 showing that nearly 2,500 cities were so depopulated that they would not survive more than 25 years.

Although Ollolai offers a simple, relaxed lifestyle in one of the world's blue zones (where people live longer), the number of villages has declined as young people seek better opportunities elsewhere. This Sardinian village has left aging inhabitants and empty houses.

Leaving the United States: how to settle in this Italian village

To breathe new life into the village and attract many expatriates, Ollolai offers a three-level program. The most attractive offer is the $1 house. These are older properties that require significant renovations, the costs of which are estimated between $21,000 and $52,800. Buyers would have to commit to the renovation within three years and may have to pay warranty fees to prove their dedication.

For expats who want to avoid the renovation experience, Ollolai also offers move-in ready homes priced up to $105,000.

The Madau Necropolis, an archaeological site in Ollolai, Sardinia.

And if you're a digital nomad who dreams of working remotely from an Italian island, Ollolai also offers free temporary accommodation to a few selected candidates. In return, these digital nomads are expected to contribute to the community, whether by creating art, leading workshops, or engaging in other projects.

What also differentiates the Ollolais offer is the level of support offered to new arrivals. Unlike many relocation programs, this one includes a dedicated team to help you with every aspect of the transition, from property tours and renovation advice to navigating the famously complex bureaucracy of Italy.

Leaving the United States: What you need to know

Although the idea of ​​owning a $1 house in a beautiful Sardinian village seems like a dream, it's essential to weigh the financial considerations. Renovation costs, legal fees and taxes can add up quickly. According to reports, the actual cost of renovating one of these $1 houses in Italy can range from approximately $35,000 to $446,000.

However, that could still be lower than living in the United States, where the median home price is $440,000, according to a new report from Redfin. Additionally, the investment also comes with the priceless benefit of being able to leave the United States and live la dolce vita in Italy.

