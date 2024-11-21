US to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied landmines against Russian forces





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) The Biden administration said Wednesday it will provide Ukraine with antipersonnel mines to help slow Russia's advance on the battlefield, marking the second major shift in support American military in kyiv in a few days.

After authorizing Ukraine to use longer-range U.S. missiles to launch strikes deeper into Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington's change in policy on antipersonnel landmines for Ukraine was necessary to counter evolving Russian tactics.

The war, which reached the 1,000-day mark on Tuesday, largely goes Russia's way. Moscow's outnumbered army is slowly pushing back Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, while Ukrainian civilians are being maimed and killed by Russian drones and missiles, often fired from inside Russia.

Ground troops, rather than forces better protected by armored vehicles, are leading the Russian advance on the battlefield. So Ukraine needs measures that could slow down that effort, Austin said during a trip to Laos.

The announcement comes two months before Donald Trump replaces Joe Biden in the White House. Trump has pledged to end the war quickly and criticized the amount the United States spent to support Ukraine. Biden administration officials say they are committed to helping Ukraine as much as possible before he leaves office.

U.S. moves to help Ukraine's military as well as unconfirmed reports Wednesday that Ukraine fired a certain British cruise missile at Russia for the first time were likely to vex Moscow.

The U.S. and some other Western embassies in kyiv closed on Wednesday in response to the threat of a potentially major Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Humanitarian groups have long criticized the use of landmines because they pose a persistent threat to civilians. Amnesty International called the U.S. decision reckless and a deeply disappointing setback. » And Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called this very problematic because Ukraine is a signatory to an international convention opposing the use of landmines.

Austin pointed out that Ukraine already manufactures its own anti-personnel mines and that the United States supplies Ukraine with anti-tank mines. He also tried to allay concerns about new mines the United States is giving kyiv, saying they are non-persistent, meaning troops can control when they will self-detonate.

That ultimately makes it much safer than things they create themselves, Austin said.

The mines are electrically fused and powered by batteries so that when the battery runs out, they do not explode. They can become inert in four hours to two weeks.

Russia already uses landmines in Ukraine, but they do not become inert over time.

The United States also asked the Ukrainians to commit to the use of mines to limit harm to innocent civilians, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Ukraine would use the mines within its own country and not install them in areas populated by civilians.

The mines are part of a new $275 million military aid package from the Biden administration, according to another U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid package has not been previously announced. The package also includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, Javelin anti-armor munitions and other equipment and spare parts.

The war has taken on an increasing international dimension with the arrival of North Korean troops to aid Russia on the battlefield, a development that U.S. officials say prompted Biden to change policy by authorizing Ukraine to fire longer-range US missiles on Russia, angering the Kremlin.

Britain has quietly pressured the United States to ease restrictions on how Western-supplied missiles are used, and unconfirmed reports on Wednesday indicated that Ukraine had fired for first time British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles hit Russia. British and Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the reports.

Officials from the French military and office of the president, meanwhile, declined to say whether Ukraine was using long-range French SCALP missiles to strike targets in Russia, citing France's military secrecy policy. French President Emmanuel Macron has been calling for such a measure for months.

After the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to attack Russia with longer-range U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for using its nuclear arsenal, with the new doctrine announced Tuesday allowing a potential nuclear response from Moscow even to a conventional attack. against Russia by any nation backed by a nuclear power.

This could potentially include U.S.-backed Ukrainian attacks.

The U.S. diplomatic mission in kyiv said Wednesday it had received a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital and would remain closed for the day. He anticipated a rapid return to normal operations. The embassies of Spain, Italy and Greece also closed for the day, but the British government and France said their embassies remained open.

Western leaders dismissed Russia's reaction to the U.S. missile decision as an attempt to dissuade Ukraine's allies from providing additional support to kyiv, but escalating tensions weighed on stock markets after the Ukraine fired ATACMS missiles at a target in Russia for the first time.

Western and Ukrainian officials say Russia is stockpiling powerful long-range missiles, possibly with the aim of destroying Ukraine's power grid as winter approaches.

Military analysts say the U.S. decision on the range over which U.S.-made missiles can be used is unlikely to be a game-changer, but could help weaken the Russian war effort, according to the Institute for Defense. Study of War, a Washington think tank.

Ukrainian long-range strikes against military objects in Russia's rear are crucial to degrading Russian military capabilities across the theater,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Korea recently supplied additional artillery systems to Russia, according to South Korea. It said North Korean soldiers have been assigned to Russian maritime and airborne force units and some of them have already started fighting alongside Russians on the front lines.

Ukraine struck a factory in Russia's Belgorod region that makes cargo drones for the armed forces in an overnight attack, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the counter-disinformation branch of the Ukrainian Security Council.

He also claimed that Ukraine had struck an arsenal in Russia's Novgorod region near the town of Kotovo, located about 680 kilometers (420 miles) behind the Ukrainian border. The arsenal stored artillery ammunition and various types of missiles, he said.

It has not been possible to independently verify these claims.

Baldor reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists Tara Copp in Washington, Jill Lawless in London and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

