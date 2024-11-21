Soared 2.3% in October, exceeding expectations





A customer buys flowers at a stall at the Columbia Road Flower Market in east London.

Henry Nichols | Afp | getty images

LONDON British inflation rose sharply to a higher-than-expected 2.3% in October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, tempering expectations of a December interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

The increase represents a sharp increase from the 1.7% rise recorded in September and beat the 2.2% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The latest report has once again taken inflation above the Bank of England's 2% target, potentially undermining prospects for a final rate cut this year.

Sterling rose slightly after recent inflation, trading up 0.1% at $1.2692 at 8:03 a.m. London time. The British pound rose 0.4% against the euro to 1.20 euros.

Core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose slightly to 3.3% from 3.2% in September.

The rise was expected in part due to the regulator's increase in energy price caps that took effect last October, which is expected to lead to higher energy price inflation during the cold winter months.

Inflation in Britain's major services sector rose slightly from 4.9% in September to 5.0% last month, the lowest in more than two years.

“Inflation is expected to rise gradually due to the impact of rising energy tariffs, budgetary and global trade frictions,” said Economic Affairs Director Suren Thiru. Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

interest rates in focus

The data will be factored into the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decision on December 19, but a further inflation print is expected ahead of the meeting.

The central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month but signaled that future rate cuts would be “gradual” amid new challenges to the economic outlook.

As of Wednesday morning, the market had assessed the odds of a further quarter-point decline this year as just 14%.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said on Wednesday it was “looking increasingly likely” that inflation would cause the Bank of England to end the year with interest rates on hold.

“This is a stark reminder that near-term inflation could return due to factors such as trade disruptions, labor market tightness, taxes and food and energy price volatility,” James said.

“It remains to be seen whether October’s rise in inflation will be just a blip, but with more and more inflation risks looming on the horizon, it seems more likely that banks will not pay attention in the coming months,” she added. .

UK borrowing costs rose slightly on Wednesday, with the 10-year gold bond yield trading at 4.491%.

A cloud of uncertainty has hung over Britain in recent months, with the Labor government facing criticism for its negative stance on the economy and delay in presenting its fiscal agenda following the July 4 election.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will deliver the autumn budget on October 30, announcing tax hikes worth ₹40 billion ($51.8 billion) and changes to UK debt rules to plug what she called a “black hole” in public finances. I did it. Stimulate additional public spending.

Critics, including the government-funded but politically neutral Office for Budget Responsibility, have warned that the move is likely to boost inflation while boosting Britain's near-term growth prospects.

Globally, concerns are growing that inflationary pressures will increase further in 2025 due to the prospect of US President Donald Trump imposing trade tariffs.

