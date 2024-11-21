US vetoes another UN Security Council resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza





The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking the fourth time Washington has used its veto to block a ceasefire resolution. -the fire within the international body since the start of the Israeli war against Gaza in October 2023.

The draft resolution aimed to call for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Palestinian groups in the enclave.

The measure received 14 votes in favor, with the United States the only member to reject it. However, because the United States is a permanent member of the Council, it has the ability to veto any resolution presented.

Early Wednesday morning, a U.S. official told Reuters that Washington would use its veto if the resolution remained in its original form.

“We have made clear throughout the negotiations that we cannot support an unconditional ceasefire that does not allow for the release of the hostages,” said Robert Wood, the alternate U.S. representative to the U.N. , during a debate after the vote.

New MEE newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch Sign up to receive the latest news and analysis on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters

“Simply put, this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas: there is no need to return to the negotiating table.”

Unlike several previous resolutions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, Wednesday's measure was introduced by all 10 elected members of the Security Council.

The United States has vetoed four previous attempts to call a ceasefire in Gaza, in most cases being the only vote against the measures.

Smotrich calls on Israel to establish total control over Gaza

Learn more

Since the start of the war on Gaza a year ago, Israeli forces have killed more than 43,900 Palestinians and injured more than 103,000, according to the official tally from the Palestinian Health Ministry. However, some estimates put the death toll at more than 100,000 Palestinians.

The United States, under the Biden administration, has provided both diplomatic cover and military support for Israel's war efforts in Gaza, and now Lebanon, while also playing a role in negotiations to end to the conflict.

However, more than a year later, ceasefire talks have yielded no results.

Earlier this month, Qatar, which played a leading role in facilitating peace talks, announced it would withdraw from its role as a key mediator in Gaza negotiations unless Israel and Hamas is not fully engaging in ceasefire efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected ceasefire proposals accepted by Hamas, defying the advice of his security services.

Hamas insisted that any ceasefire agreement must lead to the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The group rejected a recent proposal that would have resulted in the release of a small number of Israeli prisoners and a cessation of hostilities for 30 days, but not a withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-vetoes-another-un-security-council-resolution-gaza-ceasefire The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos