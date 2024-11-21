Britain scraps fleet of warships, military helicopters and drones to cut costs despite overseas threats | uk news





Britain is planning to scrap five warships, dozens of military helicopters and a fleet of drones to save money despite the growing threat from Russia and the war raging in Europe.

Defense Secretary John Healey announced the dramatic move to parliament on Wednesday, saying it would save up to £500m over the next five years.

The Defense Minister described the equipment being scrapped as “old” and said the “common sense” decision to retire it was long overdue.

He said the decision was part of a plan to reorganize and modernize the military, which was already significantly downsized due to decades of cost cutting, and would bring new capabilities online to fill the gaps.

“We face a growing global threat,” Healey said in a written statement released simultaneously with her address to lawmakers.

“War in Europe, Russia’s increasing aggressiveness, conflict in the Middle East, and technology that is changing the nature of warfare. As a result, our defense needs increased resilience and preparedness for the future.”

But at the same time, he said the defense budget was facing “serious financial pressures.”

Image: Secretary of Defense John Healey speaking to Parliament on Wednesday.

He reiterated his pledge that the government would work out a plan to increase the defense budget to 2.5% of national income, but did not yet give a date.

The Minister of Defense then explained what the “difficult decision” actually means.

He said: “Changes are needed in our defense to ensure that Britain remains safe at home and strong abroad in a changing world. “Difficult decisions are needed.”

Doma's weapon systems include:

• Two amphibious assault ships of the Royal Navy, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark. The Royal Air Force's fleet of 17 Puma helicopters and 14 Chinook helicopters, the service's oldest, will be taken out of service at the end of the year, about a decade early, dealing a blow to the Royal Marines' ability to launch land attacks from sea.• 46 Watchkeeper drones (worth around £5 million each) – just six years after entering service • HMS Northumberland, a Type 23 frigate. It cost expensive repairs and was already functioning well past its 18-year out-of-service date. Two large Royal Fleet auxiliary ships, RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler – ships that carry fuel and supplies to enable the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers to operate in their vicinity. world.

Mr Healey also hinted further cuts would follow.

“This will not be the last difficult decision I have to make to repair the defense legacy we have left,” he told lawmakers.

Image: HMS Albion will be on the chopping block. File photo: Reuters Image: HMS Bulwark. Photo:PA

Although this announcement is inconvenient, it is designed to be the least damaging way to reduce costs while maintaining functionality.

It comes ahead of the government's plans to publish a sweeping new defense review in the spring, which is being written by an external team and is expected to recommend wide-ranging changes across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

The Pentagon said it was selected because the equipment being retired (it uses the term 'accelerated retirement') is older and forces the military staff to focus its finite funds and manpower instead of weapon systems best suited to modern warfare.

But Russia's war in Ukraine showed that old, outdated weapons are better than no weapons at all.

The Russian army has relied heavily on old tanks, artillery guns and helicopters in combat after the weapons it used in the first weeks and months of the war were destroyed.

‘War for national survival’

Sean Bell

military analyst

@BellusUK

A Sky News military analyst shared his thoughts on the Defense Secretary's announcement.

Speaking on Sky News Today with Kamali Melbourne, he said: “There are two important points.

“The defense sector is being reshaped, and the world has become more dangerous.

“For the last 30 years, defense has been about war of choice, war of expeditions, going out.

“So we needed transport, we needed landing ships to take the people.

“Purists say we should wait until the Defense Review is over, but common sense tells us that the direction of travel is more a war for national survival than a war of choice. So then we should focus every penny we spend on that.

“So, if you have vessels and equipment that are moribund and waiting, it costs money to keep them in dry dock and maintain them.

“[There’s] One thing that isn't talked about… From a grand strategic perspective, 6% of the defense budget is spent primarily on deterrence, or nuclear capabilities. We're in a period where we're changing and upgrading features, and we're spending an extra 6% to replace them.

“In addition, 3 billion is going to Ukraine… So, rather than 6% of the defense budget, about 18% cannot be used by conventional military forces, which is a significant cut.

“Anyway, I have to organize my books.”

It takes years to build warships and helicopters.

Sir Keir Starmer will face an uncomfortable challenge as he sees amphibious assault ships and Chinook transport helicopters being sold off or scrapped, regardless of their age.

However, it costs money to store equipment in case you need it.

Limited funding allocated to defense means military leaders appear to have decided that early retirement of weapons is the worst option.

At a time when drones are a dominant asset on the battlefield, the British Army's decision to retire the Mark 1 version of its Watchkeeper drone could also be tricky to defend.

Image: Watchkeeper drone on display in France in 2012. File photo: AP

But the program was plagued by delays, cost overruns and glitches.

The first Watchkeeper drones only began operating in 2018, about eight years late.

They also have difficulty operating in inclement weather, limiting their usefulness.

The rapid pace of development of drone warfare technology, with a development cycle of only 6 to 8 weeks, means that the technology within Watchkeeper, which was conceived more than 14 years ago, could easily be defeated in battle.

It is understood that scrapping the aircraft means the Army can focus its funds on developing new and innovative drone capabilities.

