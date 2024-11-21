US criticized for sending landmines to Kyiv





The United States has been criticized by humanitarian organizations for its decision to supply landmines to Ukraine as war rages in Eastern Europe.

In an interview with the BBC, Human Rights Watch director Mary Wareham said the decision marked a “shocking and devastating development” for those working to eradicate landmines.

Washington's approval is an attempt to slow down Russian troops, who have been steadily advancing toward eastern Ukraine in recent months.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said his decision was made because of how Russia had changed its tactics on the battlefield, sending troops first rather than “mechanized forces”.

Ms Wareham's position was echoed by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), which condemned the US decision “in the strongest possible terms”.

“These horrific and indiscriminate weapons were banned by the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty because of their devastating impact on civilian lives and livelihoods,” added the statement from ICBL Director Tamar Gabelnick. .

Under the treaty, “there are no circumstances under which Ukraine, as a state party, can acquire, store or use them,” she added.

The use of landmines is not illegal under international law. But more than 160 countries have signed the Mine Ban Treaty, which commits to prohibiting the production, use and stockpiling of antipersonnel mines. Ukraine is a signatory to this treaty.

However, after Russia's illegal occupation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine informed other signatories that its enforcement of the treaty in the occupied areas would be “limited and is not guaranteed.”

Ms. Wareham of Human Rights Watch added: “So much progress has been made over the past 25 years within the framework provided by the international treaty banning landmines. It is therefore simply inconceivable that the United States would take this step. »

Antipersonnel landmines are explosives often hidden on the ground and designed to detonate when people walk over or approach them.

Washington has already supplied anti-tank mines to Ukraine, but anti-personnel landmines – which can be deployed quickly – are designed to slow the advance of ground forces.

Human Rights Watch previously said Ukraine repeatedly used Soviet-made rocket-launched antipersonnel mines on and around the town of Izyum during the summer of 2022, when it was occupied by Russia.

Russian forces have used landmines extensively in Ukraine: Since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has deployed landmines to defend its positions and slow down the Ukrainians.

One of activists' main concerns when it comes to landmines is the danger these weapons pose to civilians, killing indiscriminately when buried underground or scattered on the surface.

Another problem concerns the demining process once the conflict ends, and clearing mined lands can take a long time. The process is also expensive, with the World Bank reporting last year that clearing Ukraine's mines would cost $37.4 billion ($29.6 billion).

Austin said the United States was seeking reassurance about how the mines would be used.

Washington expects the mines – which officials say will be delivered soon – to be used on Ukrainian territory, but away from densely populated areas.

Mr. Austin said the U.S. devices would be safer to use than those Ukraine was developing itself because the U.S. mines are what he calls “non-persistent,” meaning that after a few days they lose their charge and can no longer explode.

Responding to the news from Washington on Wednesday, the Halo Trust, the world's largest landmine clearance charity, said: “The potential for increased contagion from the use of anti-personnel (AP) landmines in Eastern Europe constitutes a clear and present danger.”

According to its statement, Halo Trust said that Ukraine was reclassified this month as “massively contaminated” by landmines, and some estimates from the association suggest that these mines are present in up to 40% of the country. .

The Halo Trust then reports that, according to its estimates, more than two million landmines have been planted in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

The provision of anti-personnel landmines is the latest move by the outgoing US administration to support Ukraine's war effort ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

This is a big policy shift for Joe Biden himself, who previously called Trump reckless for lifting long-standing US restrictions on the use of mines during his final term in the White House .

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba defended the US position, saying it was consistent with international law, but added that it had “moral consequences for human rights defenders, and I understand them perfectly.”

“But we are fighting a war against a cruel enemy and we must have the right to use whatever we need under international law to defend ourselves,” he said.

