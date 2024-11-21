



Belfast In a surprise announcement, Britain said it would scrap five warships, 31 helicopters and 46 ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance) drones.

The measures, announced in parliament today by British Defense Secretary John Healey, will generate $500 million ($632 million) in cost savings over the next five years and eliminate “old capabilities”, he said. However, this was immediately criticized by opposition party members.

The cuts have the “full support” of service chiefs and were made in consultation with personnel involved in the UK’s Strategic Defense Review, which is due to publish its equipment plans and strategic thinking findings in mid-2025. “Our allies have been informed and we are in ongoing dialogue with NATO,” Healey added.

In the Navy, two amphibious assault ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, are scheduled to be retired at the end of the year. Healey suggested that the ship had been effectively decommissioned by the previous minister but kept on the books, ostensibly at a cost of $9 million a year.

The Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland will be axed, along with two Wave-Class tankers, as structural damage has made repairs uneconomical, he noted. Neither ship has been to sea for many years.

Elsewhere, the British military's Watchkeeper drone fleet is due to be retired, a fate that follows years of delays, cost overruns and a series of testing and operational crashes. As of September 2022, the UK had spent $1.31 billion on the program, according to a statement from lawmakers. Watchkeeper first entered service in 2014, supporting Afghan military protection efforts, but has not participated in military operations since. The aircraft was deployed over the English Channel in 2020 for surveillance purposes to monitor migrant boats.

A total of 14 CH-47 Chinook medium helicopters, including some that have been in service for 35 years, will be retired alongside 17 Puma multirole rotorcraft. Pumas was due to be replaced by the billion-dollar New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition, but those plans were thrown into disarray last August when Lockheed Martin and Airbus left without submitting bids, leaving Leonardo as the last contender.

The phasing out of older Chinooks is a different matter, as they are scheduled to be replaced by the new H-47ER (Extended Range) platform from 2027.

In March, former British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The UK is the only country outside the US with access to best-in-class heavy helicopter capabilities.”

Healey said overall, the new cuts “will save the Department of Defense $150 million over the next two years and up to $500 million over five years, all of which will be kept in defense spending.”

Matthew Savill, director of military science at the Royal United Services Institute, a British defense think tank, said in a statement about the changes: “Most of these capabilities are nearing retirement, have a low readiness status or are not yet ready. “It’s an ability that isn’t there,” he said. It’s worth repairing or investing in additional (the Watchkeeper is probably useless).”

“But the fact that the Department of Defense is currently unable to deploy crews or is prepared to reduce them for very little cost savings over five years in an international environment is indicative of how under-resourced the Department of Defense must be today,” he added. “The Defense Review in particular will be under pressure to set out the future role of the Royal Marines. how the Navy will deploy and sustain more convoys, the workhorses of the fleet; and the impact on helicopter capacity and procurement.”

