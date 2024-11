US blocks Security Council ceasefire resolution

The United States has blocked a proposed Gaza ceasefire resolution at the United Nations Security Council – the fourth time it has used its veto during the conflict to protect its ally, Israel.

Fourteen of the Council's 15 members voted in favor of the draft, which demands that the war in Gaza “must cease immediately, unconditionally and permanently and that all remaining hostages be released immediately and unconditionally.”

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said the document “abandoned” the need to establish “a link between a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.”

Wood said the proposed resolution would have sent a “dangerous message” to Hamas.

The United Nations Security Council is made up of five permanent members with veto power and ten elected members.

This group proposed the draft resolution which also “rejected any effort to starve Palestinians.”

The vote came as the UN warned that Palestinians were “facing increasingly poor conditions for survival” in parts of northern Gaza besieged by Israeli forces because virtually no aid has been provided. delivered 40 days ago.

Earlier this month, a UN-backed assessment said there was a high probability that famine was imminent in areas of northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said its six-week offensive was aimed at regrouping Hamas fighters and was facilitating evacuations of civilians and deliveries of supplies to hospitals.

After the US veto, the Chinese ambassador said people couldn't help but ask: “Do Palestinian lives mean nothing?”

France said international humanitarian law was being violated and the only response should have been an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

The UK has said it wants to end the war, end the suffering in Gaza and secure the immediate release of all hostages.

But the harshest criticism of the United States has come from outside the Council's doors.

The director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) at the UN, Louis Charbonneau, accused Washington of using “once again” its veto power “to guarantee Israel's impunity while its forces continue to commit crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel rejects these accusations.

The current war erupted after Hamas gunmen crossed the border and attacked Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and taking 253 hostage in Gaza.

Since then, more than 43,920 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry.

