What sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine means for the United States





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. decision to supply Ukraine with antipersonnel landmines expands the use of a weapon that the international community has long condemned because of the danger it poses to innocent civilians. And it reflects another change in a long series of changes in American policy on this controversial issue over the past 30 years.

U.S. officials say the mines are needed to help Ukraine block Russia's advance on the battlefield, where Russian forces move in smaller ground units on the front lines rather than in armored vehicles more heavily protected.

The Ministry of Defense supplied Ukraine with anti-tank mines throughout the war. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the new policy would give Ukraine non-persistent antipersonnel landmines that are safer because they lose the ability to explode over time.

This shift shows that the Biden administration has clearly and belatedly become less risk-averse as it watches troubling developments on the battlefield in Ukraine and worries about how U.S. policy toward Ukraine and Russia could change on January 20, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, according to Bradley Bowman. , senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Trump has criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and pledged to quickly end the war.

As Ukraine has become more effective in drone warfare, Russian troops moving in armored vehicles are at greater risk of being hit by drones and are therefore moving on foot, making it more difficult for them to to target, Bowman said.

Here is the United States' position on landmines and what it means:

TYPES OF MINES

Mines range from large, destructive ones that can destroy a tank to smaller, anti-personnel variants that are hidden just below the surface of the ground and explode under the weight of a person.

The Biden administration is sending antipersonnel mines of limited capacity to Ukraine. So-called non-persistent mines are electrically powered and powered by batteries. Once the battery is exhausted, they no longer explode and can become inert in four hours to two weeks.

The United States has asked the Ukrainians to commit to limiting harm to civilians, according to a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Ukraine would use the mines within its own country but would not install them in areas populated by civilians.

Throughout the war, the United States has supplied Ukraine with larger anti-tank mines, which are also battery powered and will therefore become inert over time. The Remote Anti-Tank Mine System, or RAAM, is an artillery shell that contains anti-tank mines.

When fired, it disperses mines, which can damage armored vehicles. Mines can also be set to automatically detonate in four hours or 48 hours.

AN Aberration regarding landmines

The United States is one of the few major countries that has not signed the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, production and transfer of antipersonnel mines.

As of 2022, 164 countries have ratified or accepted the treaty. But several major powers, which are also past and current landmine manufacturers, have not signed, including the United States, China and Russia. South Korea, India and Pakistan have also not joined the treaty.

A key issue is that mines are widely used in North and South Korea, particularly along the demilitarized zone, and are part of the US campaign to protect the South from Pyongyang's invasion.

For years, humanitarian groups have been pushing for the United States to join the ban treaty. According to NATO, nearly 70 countries and territories are still affected by the presence of 110 million landmines, which can remain dormant, hidden underground, for many years before being triggered.

Earlier this year, NATO said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had made the country one of the most mine-laden countries in the world. Human Rights Watch said 11 of Ukraine's 27 regions are now strewn with mines. Russian mines are deadlier because they are largely not the ones that become inert over time.

Biden's decision was immediately condemned by Amnesty International, which said even these types of mines posed a threat to civilians.

This is a reckless decision and a deeply disappointing setback for a president who once recognized that landmines put more civilians at increased risk of harm, said Ben Linden, advocacy director at Amnesty International. -United. It is devastating, and frankly shocking, that President Biden made such a far-reaching and dangerous decision just before his legacy of public service was sealed for the history books.

THE EVOLUTION OF AMERICAN POLITICS

President Bill Clinton aimed to limit the use of mines and adhere to the treaty, but under President George W. Bush, the administration withdrew due to overwhelming objections from military leaders. The policy under Bush was that the United States would use persistent mines that would not automatically become inert until 2010 and then would not use them again.

President Barack Obama ordered a review of U.S. policy and ultimately banned the military from using landmines anywhere in the world except in the defense of South Korea.

In January 2020, President Donald Trump reversed the Obama-era ban and removed geographic limits on the use of landmines that would become inert over time. Then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote at the time that commanders could authorize the use of non-persistent landmines when necessary for mission success, in major contingencies or other situations. exceptional circumstances. The term “major contingency” has not been explicitly defined.

When President Joe Biden took office, Trump's policy was reversed and the use of landmines was banned outside the Korean Peninsula. The administration's decision, announced in June 2022, stipulates that all mines not necessary for South Korea's defense will be destroyed. At that time, there were about 3 million antipersonnel mines in U.S. stockpiles, but officials would not say how many of them would be considered necessary for South Korea's defense.

___

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

