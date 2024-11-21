US vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at Security Council





Although obtaining 14 votes in favor, the draft resolution presented by the 10 elected members of the Security Council (E10) was not adopted due to the negative vote of a permanent member, the United States.

The text also reiterates the Council's demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

For a resolution to pass, it must receive at least nine votes in favor, and no negative votes or vetoes from any of the five permanent members.

Under the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council has the primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

The US representative, Ambassador Robert Wood, said in his statement that the United States could not support an unconditional ceasefire unless it was linked to the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and other activists.

Had the draft resolution been adopted, it would have demanded immediate access for civilians in the Gaza Strip to basic services.

He reportedly rejected any attempt to starve Palestinians (the threat of famine grows in the north as the Israeli siege continues), while also demanding the facilitation of full, rapid, safe and unimpeded entry of aid on a large scale to and throughout the Gaza Strip and its delivery to all those who need it.

The text also demands that the parties fully, unconditionally and without delay implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024).

This includes the release of hostages, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of the remains of slain hostages, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighborhoods in all areas of Gaza, including the north, and the complete withdrawal Israeli troops. forces from Gaza.

The project further highlights the role of the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza.

He called on all parties to enable UNRWA to fulfill its mandate as adopted by the General Assembly, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

He also urged respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of United Nations and humanitarian facilities, while welcoming the commitment of the Secretary-General and UNRWA to fully implement the recommendations of an independent review of the agency headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

