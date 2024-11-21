The U.S. economy is poised to beat expectations in 2025





Recession fears have faded as the downside risks that worried markets failed to materialize, Mericle writes. According to Goldman Sachs Research, the probability of a recession in the United States over the next 12 months is 15%, which is about the historical average.

Consumer spending is expected to remain the central pillar of strong growth, supported both by rising real incomes driven by a strong labor market and an additional boost from wealth effects, writes Mericle. And business investment is expected to pick up even as the factory construction boom fades.

However, there are risks for the economy. A universal tariff of 10%, several times the amount of the tariffs targeting China that unnerved markets in 2019, would likely push inflation to a peak of just over 3% and hurt growth in the economy. GDP.

Markets may be concerned about fiscal sustainability at a time when the debt-to-GDP ratio is near a record high, the deficit is much larger than usual and real interest rates are much higher than expected. policymakers predicted during the last cycle.

The Fed's outlook under the Trump administration

Goldman Sachs Research expects the Federal Reserve to continue cutting the funds rate to a final rate of 3.25% to 3.5% (the policy rate is currently 4.5% to 4.75% ), which would be 100 basis points higher than in the last cycle.

Indeed, our economists expect the Federal Open Market Committee to continue to increase its estimate of the neutral rate (generally considered the interest rate that neither stimulates nor slows the economy). Furthermore, tailwinds from non-monetary policy in particular, large fiscal deficits and resilient risk sentiment offset the impact of rising interest rates on demand.

