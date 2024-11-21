Ukraine fires British-made missiles into Russia for first time | Ukraine





Ukraine has fired British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for the first time since its civil war, multiple sources told the Guardian.

The decision to authorize the strikes came in response to the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops on the border between Russia and Ukraine, which British and U.S. officials warned would mark a major escalation in the nearly three-year conflict.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that the UK may soon approve Storm Shadow missiles for use within Russia after US President Joe Biden agreed to do the same for similar US Atacms weapons.

Videos uploaded to social media and circulated by pro-Russian war bloggers showed up to a dozen missiles hitting a target believed to be a command post in the town of Marino. This marked the first time British weapons were used on Russian soil during the war. Ukrainian media reported that the site may have been used by North Korean and Russian officers.

Unconfirmed images distributed through the Telegram messaging app appeared to show missile debris at a location in the Kursk region. Trevor Ball, a former U.S. Army weapons expert, said Storm Shadow fragments were visible in circulating images, but could not confirm whether they were current or older photos.

There was no official confirmation from Britain, but as reports of the Kursk attack began to spread, Defense Secretary John Healey spoke to the House of Commons and appeared to hint at the development.

Healey said he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Tuesday. We have seen significant changes in actions and rhetoric against Ukraine in recent weeks, and Ukraine's actions on the battlefield speak for themselves, he said.

UK-Ukraine relations have taken a sharp turn following complaints that London's refusal to supply new Storm Shadows has left Kyiv frustrated. England is said to have been troubled by this criticism, and it is believed that this dissatisfaction partly contributed to the change of heart.

The second factor was policy changes under the outgoing Biden administration. The Storm Shadow attack came a day after Ukraine used Atacms missiles to attack targets in the Bryansk region.

Atacms: What was the first missile Ukraine fired at Russia?

Western officials have said they are specifically targeting infrastructure capable of deploying 50,000 troops to combat a North Korean military buildup in the Kursk region and an invasion of Ukraine.

The Storm Shadow missile is an Anglo-French cruise missile with a maximum range of approximately 250 km and has so far been used to attack Russian targets in occupied Crimea, including the naval headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Useful for precise targeting of bunkers and ammunition dumps.

President Vladimir Putin has warned that using American and British missiles within Russia's borders would be tantamount to NATO launching a direct conflict with Moscow, but Western politicians have dismissed his comments as empty threats.

Battle map of Kursk region, Russia

Western officials have warned that Russia could escalate its attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine or use other hybrid warfare tactics against targets in Europe and other U.S. allies around the world. Britain's intelligence chief has accused Russia of trying to wreak havoc on Britain's streets with a campaign of arson and sabotage, including hiding incendiary devices in packages sent via DHL. fire.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would respond appropriately, a day after Ukraine fired six newly approved Ataks missiles at an ammunition depot in the southwestern region of Bryansk.

Hours earlier, President Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons, amid warnings from Russian lawmakers that U.S. actions would bring World War III closer.

Overnight, the Pentagon said it had seen no indications that Russia was planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and accused Russian politicians of engaging in irresponsible rhetoric.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said there would be continued monitoring but there was no indication that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Kiev is scheduled to return to normal operations on Thursday. Photo: Tanya Dzafarowa/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, the United States announced it had temporarily closed its embassy in Kiev after receiving warnings of a potential airstrike, and advised American citizens to be prepared to immediately take shelter in the event of an airstrike warning.

Such warnings are rare and likely based on specific information, and Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told the public not to ignore the airstrike warning, which came out just before 2pm.

City residents gathered at Kiev metro stations and other locations seeking shelter, raising concerns among officials, although one government official told the Guardian he was not aware of any particular threat.

A security official said he did not know exactly whether another large-scale attack like Sunday's, which launched more than 200 missiles and drones, could happen. The Americans had some signal intelligence and were acting according to their protocol.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller later told reporters the embassy was expected to return to normal operations on Thursday.

The United States has also reportedly approved providing anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine.

In an evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States and Joe Biden for planting much-needed mines to deter Russian attacks.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanks US for decision to provide landmine footage

Ukrainian media later announced that Russia had scrambled up to seven Tu-95 long-range bombers over Engels Air Force Base in preparation for a potential missile attack on Ukraine.

Embassies in Italy, Spain and Greece were also temporarily closed on Wednesday following the U.S. announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/20/ukraine-uk-missiles-strike-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos