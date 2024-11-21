Britain has refused to say whether Netanyahu will be arrested on British soil under the ICC warrant.





The British government has refused to say whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be arrested if he sets foot on British soil.

Legal experts and commentators have told Middle East Eye that Netanyahu will be obliged to arrest him if he comes to the UK after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Britain is a member of the ICC, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labor government did not clarify in a statement to Middle East Eye whether it would maintain the arrest warrant.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We respect the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC), the main international body responsible for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes of international concern.”

This government has made it clear that Israel has the right to defend itself under international law. There is no moral equivalence between the democratic nation of Israel and the terrorist organizations Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Britain's third-largest party, the Liberal Democrats, called on the government to maintain arrest warrants.

“It is important that the new government complies with our obligations under international law by committing to comply with this ruling, including by executing arrest warrants,” the party said Thursday afternoon.

Last July, Britain withdrew its previous opposition to the issuance of an arrest warrant brought by the former Conservative government.

The Labor government said, “It is a matter for the court to decide.” Now the court has decided.

Netanyahu and Gallant are accused of various war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed since October 7 last year. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military chief Mohamed Deif.

However, it is up to the 124 member states of the ICC, including the UK, to decide whether to execute the warrant.

UK legal obligations

In 2001, Tony Blair's Labor government passed the International Criminal Court Act, forcing the court to comply. Accordingly, the government has a legal obligation to arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot on British soil.

There is a domestic legal process for independent courts in the UK to decide whether to grant a warrant under the 2001 Act.

A number of lawyers and activists told the Middle East Eye conference that mandatory arrests were essential.

Sacha Deshmukh, CEO of Amnesty International UK, said: In response, the Foreign Secretary told the Government that his party would comply with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, and now we need to see clear support for this from Mr Lammy and the entire UK government. This is a very important step by the ICC.

For the UK to stand as a true upholder of the rule of law, we need consistency and fairness. If war crimes were wrong when Russian forces committed war crimes in illegally occupied Ukraine, war crimes committed by Israeli forces in illegally occupied Ukraine are equally wrong. Palestinian territory.

In accordance with international legal obligations, British authorities must be prepared to quickly arrest Benjamin Netanyahu or Yoav Gallant if they set foot on British soil.

“This is the most important ruling in the history of international humanitarian law,” said Tayab Ali, director of the International Center for Justice in Palestine (ICJP). “The ICC has shattered Israel’s decades of impunity.”

“The UK is a member of the ICC and must recognize its obligations as a signatory to the Rome Statute,” he told MEE.

“The UK now has a duty to stop any activity that could implicate Israel in alleged war crimes and ensure that police issue an arrest warrant if Netanyahu or Gallant enters the UK.”

Mira Naseer, Legal Officer at the ICJP, said: “In the final year of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, successive British government officials have unapologetically denied and downplayed Israel’s war crimes. They can no longer continue to feign ignorance. “I can’t,” he added.

'ICC shatters Israel's decades of impunity'

-Tayab Ali, Palestine Center for International Justice

Asked previously whether he would see Netanyahu arrested, Starmer said he would “wait and see” what the courts decide.

“But I believe in the rule of international law and respect the independence of both the prosecution and the courts. But they have decisions to make at some point in the future.”

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and Labour's Muslim Network have both called on the government to comply with the arrest warrant.

MCB said in a statement that it calls on the UK government to fully support the ICC, uphold international law, stop supplying weapons that facilitate these atrocities and demand accountability.

Urges UK to suspend trade relations

Brigadier General John Deverell, former head of the British Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs, said the ICC “needs to be expanded much more broadly”.

“From my experience as a soldier, ICC arrest warrants should extend further up the chain of command, not only to those who commission acts that may constitute war crimes, but also to their supervisors.”

“Now is the time to show that the UK stands up for international law.”

– Chris Doyle, CAABU

Chris Doyle, director of the Council for the Advancement of Arab-British Understanding, agreed, saying: “It is difficult to imagine that the crimes are limited to Netanyahu and Gallant.”

“The logic of this decision is that arrest warrants should also be issued for members of the Israeli government and military, as well as others within Hamas.”

Mr Doyle said: “The UK must immediately make clear that it welcomes the decision to issue a warrant, will respect the warrant and will support the ICC if it issues an arrest warrant on anyone for war crimes.”

But he added that the government must do more than that.

“Why does the UK government continue to sell arms to the state of Israel when it has been notified that there is ample evidence of war crimes? Why does the UK government continue to portray Israel as an ally? Why does the UK government continue to negotiate free trade agreements? With Israel?

“Why does Israel continue to participate in Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank and Gaza through trade with illegal settlements? Now is the time for the UK to show that it upholds international law.”

It emerged earlier this month that the Metropolitan Police's war crimes unit had shared a small number of case referrals with the ICC following the Hamas-led attack on Israel last October and the subsequent war in Gaza.

A police spokesperson told MEE that as part of the UK's international obligations, the team reviewed around 170 referrals and shared information with international courts.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense said it would consider sharing with the ICC, if requested, evidence of war crimes that British Royal Air Force (RAF) reconnaissance planes may have gathered while flying over Gaza over the past year.

The RAF has made at least 450 flights over Gaza since early December.

The Ministry of Defense said the flight was unarmed and focused solely on gathering intelligence to secure the release of hostages, including a British national captured on October 7, 2023.

