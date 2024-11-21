US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in $265 million bribery scheme





An Indian businessman, one of the world's richest people, has been indicted in the United States for misleading investors by concealing that his company's massive solar power project on the subcontinent was facilitated by an alleged $265 million bribery scheme.

Gautam Adani, 62, was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. The case concerns a lucrative deal between Adani Green Energy Ltd. and another company to sell 12 gigawatts of solar power to the Indian government, enough to light millions of homes and businesses.

The indictment paints Adani and his co-defendants as playing both sides of the deal.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, during an interview with Bloomberg Television at the company's headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, May 25, 2024. Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg via Getty Images

He accuses them of presenting it as rosy and honest in the eyes of Wall Street investors who invested several billion dollars in the project while in India they paid or planned to pay around $265 million in bribes to government officials in exchange for billions of dollars. dollars in contracts and financing.

Adani and his co-defendants allegedly sought “to obtain and finance massive government energy contracts through corruption and fraud at the expense of American investors,” said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller.

In a parallel civil action, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Adani and two co-defendants with violating the antifraud provisions of the U.S. securities laws. The regulator is seeking monetary and other sanctions.

Both cases were filed in Brooklyn federal court. Adani's co-defendants include his nephew Sagar Adani, executive director of Adani Green Energy's board, and Vneet Jaain, who served as the company's chief executive from 2020 to 2023 and remains chief executive of its board of directors. administration.

Online court records do not list an attorney able to speak on Adani's behalf. An email message seeking comment was left with an arm of his conglomerate, the Adani Group. Emails were also sent to attorneys representing his co-defendants. Sagar Adani's lawyer, Sean Hecker, declined the comment. The others did not immediately respond.

Sanjay Wadhwa, acting director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, said Gautam and Sagar Adani are accused of persuading investors to buy their company's bonds by claiming “not only that Adani Green had a strong of anti-corruption compliance, but also that the company's senior management had not and would not pay or promise to pay bribes.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the 19th richest person in the world with an estimated total net worth of around $85.5 billion. However, that's a significant drop from 2022, when he briefly overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for second on the list with a net worth of more than $146 billion.

He is a powerful player in the world's most populous country. He built his fortune in the coal sector in the 1990s. The Adani group has grown and become involved in many aspects of Indian life, from manufacturing defense equipment to building roads in through the sale of cooking oil.

In recent years, Adani has made great strides in the field of renewable energy, adopting a philosophy of sustainable growth reflected in its slogan: “Growth with Goodness”.

Last year, a US-based financial research firm accused Adani and his company of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”. The Adani Group called the allegations a “malicious combination of selective misinformation and outdated, baseless and discredited allegations.”

The company in question is known as a short seller, a Wall Street term for traders who essentially bet on the price of certain stocks falling, and it had made such investments in connection with the Adani Group.

