



Britain sanctions three notorious kleptocrats who stole wealth from their homeland and the friends, family and fixers who helped them

The sanctions are the first step in the Foreign Secretary's new campaign to crack down on corruption and illicit finance.

The Foreign Secretary declared that he was launching a cross-government agenda to attack kleptomania, protect the British people, safeguard democracy and support economic growth.

Three notorious kleptomaniacs and their associates have been sanctioned by Britain for stealing the country's wealth for personal gain.

A woman once dubbed Africa's richest woman who embezzled at least $350 million and a corrupt oligarch who siphoned hundreds of millions of pounds from Ukraine's economy has been included in a new travel ban and asset freeze by the foreign secretary.

Today's announcement marks the start of a new campaign by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to crack down on corruption and illicit finance.

The Foreign Secretary will work closely with Cabinet members, including the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister, to deliver an ambitious whole-of-government agenda to tackle the devastating impact of corruption and illicit finance at home and abroad.

The individuals sanctioned today are:

Dmitry Firtash, a notorious oligarch who extracted hundreds of millions of pounds from Ukraine through corruption and control of gas distribution and hid tens of millions of pounds of ill-gotten gains in the UK property market alone. Britain also sanctioned his wife Lada Firtash and UK-based financial fixer Denis Gorbunenko, who profited from his corruption and held British assets, including the old Brompton Road tube station site, on his behalf. The corruption begins.

Isabel Dos Santos is the daughter of the former President of Angola, who systematically abused her position in state-owned enterprises to embezzle at least $350 million, depriving Angola of resources and funds needed for much-needed development. Dos Santos has been on an Interpol red notice since November 2022 and last month lost a case in the Court of Appeal over a global asset freeze. Also sanctioned today were her friend and business partner Paula Oliveira and her Chief Financial Officer Sarju Raikundalia. Both men helped Dos Santos spread Angola's national wealth for his own benefit.

Ivars Lemberg, one of Latvia's richest men, abused his political position to commit bribery and money laundering. The Lembergs attempted to hide the proceeds of their corruption in investment trusts and other corporate structures, including in the name of his daughter Liga Lemberga, who was sanctioned today. In 2021, Lembergs was found guilty by a Riga court on 19 charges, including extortion of bribes, forgery of documents, money laundering and improper use of position.

This designation, which targets both perpetrators of serious corruption and their enablers, particularly where illicit wealth is hidden in the UK, is a step change in the way the UK government uses its sanctions powers to make the UK a hostile environment in which corrupt actors can operate. represents . in.

Tackling corruption and illicit finance is essential to protecting the British public from organized crime, protecting democracy from malign influences and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

These unscrupulous individuals selfishly deprive their fellow citizens of much-needed funds for education, healthcare, and infrastructure to enrich themselves.

When I became Foreign Secretary, I promised to take on the thieves and the dirty money that powers them, and these sanctions are the first step in realizing this ambition. The tide is turning. The golden age of money laundering is over.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

Corruption harms society, undermines security and lines the pockets of criminals in the UK and around the world.

That is why this Government is committed to working with our domestic and international partners to prevent these criminal activities and pursue those who profit from the flow of dirty money.

This action marks a new chapter in our efforts to eradicate the scourge of corruption wherever it occurs.

Today's sanctions demonstrate the importance of working with other countries to root out serious corruption and support their efforts to address the devastating effects of corruption and illicit finance.

It also complements the wider FCDO-funded work of the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Center (IACCC), hosted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), a multinational, multi-agency law enforcement agency that provides specialist law enforcement support for corruption investigations. Misuse of national assets.

IACCC is currently supporting research in 42 countries. In Angola alone, the IACCC has helped identify and freeze hundreds of millions of pounds worth of criminal proceeds.

IACCC has helped identify 1.45 billion hidden assets worldwide, 631 million of which have been frozen by court order, and led to the arrest of 49 politically exposed individuals or corrupt actors. I was able to.

background

Today’s designation is made under the UK’s Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021.

The FCDO also funds the NCA's International Corruption Unit, which investigates international bribery, corruption and related money laundering offenses involving the UK. For every person invested in the ICU, 21 stolen assets were frozen.

The NCA Combating Kleptocracy Cell also investigates corrupt elites, high-level money laundering and sanctions evasion.

definition:

Asset Freeze: An asset freeze prevents a UK citizen or UK-based business from handling funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by a specified person. It also prevents funds or economic resources from being provided to or for the benefit of a named person. UK financial sanctions apply to everyone within UK territory and waters and to all British citizens anywhere in the world.

Travel ban: A travel ban means that a designated person must be refused leave to enter or remain in the UK if that person is an excluded person under section 8B of the Immigration Act 1971.

