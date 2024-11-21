UK weather: Storm Butte wreaks havoc with snow, wind and rain | uk weather





The second storm of the season is expected to bring snow, rain and strong winds to parts of the UK this weekend.

Storm Bert, expected to hit Britain on Saturday, has triggered several weather warnings from the Met Office, with northern England and Scotland likely to be the hardest hit.

Dan Holley, the organisation's deputy meteorologist, said: Storm Burt will move into much milder air and the winter risk will gradually diminish over the weekend, but heavy snow is expected to fall for a period of time across parts of northern England and Scotland, particularly the Highlands, on Saturday . and a warning is displayed.

Heavy rain will continue through Saturday and Sunday, particularly across southern and western England, affecting some people and a number of warnings have been issued.

Rainfall of between 50 and 75 mm is expected over a fairly wide area within the warning area, but could exceed 100 mm in some parts of Wales and higher elevations in south-west England.

Impacts are also likely to be further severe, travel disruptions are likely, and flooding is possible for some people as snow accumulation over the weekend melts quickly and strong winds arrive.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice has been issued for areas north of Scotland's central belt from 7am to 5pm on Saturday, where 10 to 20 cm of snow is likely on the ground above 200 metres.

On hills above 400m, it can grow between 20 and 40cm.

The warning applies to Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands and parts of Argyll and Bute.

Forecasters said power outages and travel disruptions were likely and some rural communities were likely to be cut off.

An amber warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of Scotland, northern England, western and eastern England and parts of Wales between noon on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

This comes just days after heavy snow forced some schools to close.

More than 114 Highland council areas are closed, including Inverness Royal Academy, where students were told on Thursday their scheduled pre-exams would be rescheduled.

Nearly 40 schools in Aberdeenshire have also closed, while others have postponed their openings. In Moray, about a dozen were closed and others were opening late. More than 100 schools and nurseries were closed in Scotland on Wednesday due to the weather.

Heavy snowfall across UK, causing school closures and travel disruptions Video

In England, 89 schools were closed in Devon on Thursday, 18 in Dorset and 60 in Cornwall. In Wales, around 10 closed in Conwy, 18 in Denbighshire and two in Wrexham.

The weather also caused difficulties for public transport, with Stagecoach Highland services in Inverness suspended and Stagecoach Bluebird services in Moray suspended due to road conditions.

Met Office forecasters have issued an amber warning for snow and ice for most of Scotland, northern England, western and eastern England and parts of Wales until 10am on Friday.

