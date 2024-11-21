US accuses Indian billionaire of fraud





Mr Adani's business empire extends from ports and airports to renewable energy

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged with fraud in the United States, which accused him of masterminding a $250 million ($198 million) bribery scheme and hiding it to raise money in the United States. United.

The criminal charges, filed Wednesday in New York, are the latest blow to Mr. Adani, 62, one of Asia's richest men, whose business empire spans from ports and airports to renewable energy .

In the indictment, prosecutors alleged that the tycoon and other top executives agreed to pay Indian officials to win contracts for his renewable energy company that was expected to bring in more than $2 billion in profits over 20 years old.

Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless”.

“All possible legal remedies will be sought,” she said in a statement.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, closed 22% lower on Thursday. Other group companies also closed in the red. Adani Green Energy, which is the company at the center of the allegations, said it would not proceed with a $600 million bond offering.

The conglomerate has operated in the shadows since 2023, when US short seller Hindenburg Research published a report accusing it of decades of “brazen” stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The claims, which Mr Adani denied, prompted a market sell-off and an investigation by India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Later, Hindenburg also accused Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch of having links to offshore funds used by the Adani Group – something Ms Buch and the group denied.

But the U.S. indictment poses one of the biggest challenges the group has faced. Besides Mr Adani, there are seven other accused, including his nephew.

Reports of a corruption investigation at the company have been circulating for months.

Prosecutors said the United States began investigating the company in 2022 and found the investigation was hampered.

They allege that the executives raised $3 billion in loans and bonds, including from U.S. companies, based on false and misleading statements related to the company's anti-corruption practices and policies, as well as reports investigation for corruption.

As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to obtain contracts worth billions of dollars and… lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. announcing the charges.

My office is committed to rooting out corruption in the international marketplace and protecting investors from those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the integrity of our financial markets, he added.

On several occasions, Mr. Adani met personally with government officials to advance the corruption scheme, officials said.

U.S. Attorney positions in the United States are appointed by the president. The complaint comes just weeks after Donald Trump won election to the White House, pledging to overhaul the U.S. Justice Department.

After Trump's victory, Mr. Adani congratulated him on social media and last week pledged to invest $10 billion in the United States.

The US indictment is one of the biggest challenges the Adani group has faced

Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute, called the accusations a “huge blow” to the tycoon.

“For almost two years, Mr. Adani has been trying to improve his image, and [trying] to show that the allegations of fraud previously made by the Hindenburg Group were not true and that its business and operations were doing quite well,” he told the BBC's Business Today programme.

But it could be more difficult for the billionaire, he said, to “get rid of” the allegations made by American authorities.

US investment firm GQG Partners LLC, which has invested almost $10 billion in Adani Group, said it was “monitoring charges” and could take “appropriate” action for its portfolios.

Moody's Ratings said the indictment constituted a “credit negative” for the group's companies.

“Our primary focus when evaluating the Adani Group is the ability of group companies to access capital to meet their liquidity needs and on its governance practices,” he said.

This issue has also sparked a political storm in India.

Mr. Adani is a close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has long been the subject of accusations from opposition politicians who accuse him of profiting from his political ties, which he denies.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanded at a press conference that Mr Adani be arrested and Ms Buch removed as Sebi chief. He accused Modi of protecting the businessman.

Modi and the government are yet to comment on the issue. Sambit Patra, leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rejected the accusations against Modi and said it was up to the Adani Group to “issue a statement and defend itself”.

“The law will take its course,” he said.

Opposition parties have long called for a joint parliamentary inquiry into Hindenburg's allegations against the Adani group. They are expected to raise the issue when Parliament's winter session begins next week.

Additional reporting by Nikhil Inamdar and Archana Shukla in Mumbai

