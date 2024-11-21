US Vulnerable to Inflationary Shocks, Senior Fed Official Warns





A senior Federal Reserve official warned that the United States is more vulnerable to inflationary shocks than in the past, as businesses prepare for increased protectionism and a wave of new economic policies when Donald Trump returns home White.

Tom Barkin, president of the Richmond Fed, told the Financial Times that he expected inflation to continue to fall in the world's largest economy, even though progress has stalled, according to monthly data released by government agencies.

But he warned that businesses were passing on costs to consumers more easily than in the past, although to a much lesser extent than at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted prices.

Are a little more vulnerable to cost shocks on the inflation side, whether it's wages or salaries.[related] or otherwise, than five years ago, said Barkin, who this year is a voting member of the Federal Interest Rate Setting Committee.

The Richmond Fed president, who was once chief risk officer at consulting giant McKinsey, also noted that businesses were concerned about the inflationary effects of drastic tariffs and plans to deport illegal immigrants touted by Trump during the election campaign.

I understand why businesses think that, Barkin said, but he noted that other Trump policies related to increasing domestic energy production could be disinflationary.

Many economists also fear that universal levies on U.S. imports could reignite inflation, but the extent of the impact will depend on what policies are adopted and how they are implemented. They also warn that mass evictions could cause prices to rise while hampering growth, causing a stagflation shock.

Trump and his economic advisers reject these warnings and say that with deregulation and tax cuts, their policies will strengthen the economy while controlling inflation.

Barkin argued that the Fed should not preemptively adjust monetary policy ahead of possible economic policy changes. We shouldn't try to solve the problem before it happens, he said.

Fed officials have already cut interest rates twice this year and will debate whether to do so again at their final meeting in December. Chairman Jay Powell reiterated last week that the central bank was in no rush to cut rates to a level that dampens growth, given the underlying strength of the economy.

Traders in the federal funds futures market expect the chances of a quarter-point rate cut to 4.25-4.5 percent to be about even.

Barkin said he didn't want to prejudge December, but added that future rate decisions would depend on the data, which currently suggests the economy is quite prosperous.

If inflation remains above our target, that warrants caution in cutting rates, he said. If unemployment accelerates, this justifies being more focused on the future.

Barkin described the Fed's recent policy moves as a recalibration and said questions about the pace of interest rate cuts would be more relevant once the central bank enters a normalization phase and its policy settings would be closer to a neutral level.

Speaking Wednesday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who was the only one to oppose the Fed's decision to cut rates by a half-point in September, backed a cautious move aimed at lowering interest rates. Gov. Lisa Cook also approved a gradual pace of cuts on Wednesday.

