Storm Bert to hit UK on Saturday – Liam Dutton – Channel 4 News





It was named Storm Butte.

Storm Bert is set to hit the UK on Saturday. This is the second storm of the 2024-25 season that started in September.

It will arrive after a week of early winter, with snow and ice affecting many areas.

Bert will be a multi-hazard storm. That means there will be a variety of weather types that can cause confusion. This includes heavy rain, snow, ice and strong winds.

Before the storm arrived, the Met Office had already issued a number of yellow and amber weather warnings across different parts of the UK from Saturday to Sunday.

Met Office weather warning at the time of writing – heavy rain and snow for 21 November 2024.

The arrival of Storm Bert will bring heavy rain rapidly northwards across the UK during Saturday.

However, as it clashes with cold Arctic air, snow will remain for some time across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, especially over hills and mountains.

The heavy snowfall will be temporary and will eventually change back to rain as warmer air moves in.

Before then, up to 5 to 10 centimeters could fall at sea level, and in some hills and mountains up to 20 centimeters could drift in strong winds, causing very poor visibility. This can lead to travel disruptions and even power outages.

The heaviest rain from the storm will be concentrated in south Wales and south-west England, where up to 150mm could fall on hills, mountains and moors.

This will be enough rain to cause travel disruption as well as bring the risk of surface water and river flooding.

strong wind

It will also be windy on Saturday, with gusts up to 40 to 60 mph inland and up to 70 mph along the coast.

These strong winds can create dangerously large waves around the coast, potentially damaging trees and delaying travel.

What causes storms?

Storm Bert is being driven by an active jet stream west of the UK, which is not only increasing its intensity but also pushing it towards us.

Another reason for storms to form is the strong temperature difference between the cold Arctic air already over the UK and the very mild air that will soon sweep in.

Stable weather will return

The effects of Storm Bert are likely to continue into early Sunday, especially with rain. However, its intensity will gradually weaken before moving further towards Scandinavia on Monday.

Afterwards, the weather will become more stable for a while, with the air cooling and a mix of sunshine and showers.

It is worth watching the forecast closely over the next few days as warnings are likely to be updated and even expanded in the meantime.

