Tsunoda explains US customs ordeal after 'almost being sent home'





Yuki Tsunoda has revealed he feared being sent home after being stopped by immigration for questioning upon arriving in the United States ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Japanese flew to America for a promotional event in Las Vegas earlier this week, but faced airport drama, being pulled aside and interviewed amid some doubts over whether he should or should not be allowed to enter the country.

Although things were eventually resolved, Tsunoda admitted that there were times when he thought he would be refused entry.

“Luckily they let me in after some discussions, a lot of discussions actually,” said the RB driver. “I almost got sent home. Everything's fine now but yeah, luckily I'm here.”

Speaking about being taken to a side room for questioning, Tsunoda said he tried to better explain his situation to others, but was not allowed to communicate with anyone.

“There was my physio who I travel with,” he said. “Obviously when you go through customs, you go individually, right?

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“And suddenly he [the official] just put me in the room and when I had a conversation, I was like, can I bring the person I'm going to travel with? Maybe he can help me a little to explain a little more about myself and the situation in Formula 1?

“But they didn't allow me to bring them or even call anyone. I also wanted to call the team, or maybe F1, so they could help me. But in this room , you can't do anything.”

Tsunoda said he didn't know what the problem was as he claimed he had the correct visas in place, and had also crossed into the United States recently without issue as part of the Austin/Mexico/Brazil trifecta .

“I did the visas and everything,” he said. “It's a shame. I guess with the last three I was able to sneak in. So it was a little strange to be stopped and have a real discussion.”

However, he suggests that immigration may not have believed he was an F1 driver because he was dressed quite casually.

“Maybe I was wearing pajamas and the color looks like…I don’t know,” he said. “I just feel like they put a lot of pressure on me and I couldn't say anything. Otherwise, if I say something, I feel like I'll get in more trouble. Luckily, I got out without any problem.”

