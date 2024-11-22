U.S. Department of Education Announces Official Release of FAFSA Form 202526





Building on successful beta testing results since October 1, the Department is making the FAFSA form available to all students and families ahead of schedule.

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) officially released Free Application 202526 for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) today, 10 days ahead of its December 1 target. The online FAFSA form is available to all students and families at fafsa.gov, and the department processes applications and sends them to schools. The paper form is also now available for students to submit.

Over the past several months, the Department has incorporated feedback from students, parents, schools, community organizations, and other partners into the FAFSA process and has extensively tested the form, system, and user materials of the FAFSA at scale through a rigorous beta testing period. . Since October 1, over four rounds of testing, more than 167,000 students have submitted online application 202526; the Department processed these forms and sent files to more than 5,200 schools in every state. The Department also tested the app with various groups of students, including those who faced particular challenges last year, and collaborated with different colleges and universities, software providers, education agencies State and federal partners to test FAFSA data and systems.

“I am pleased to announce that after four rounds of successful beta testing, FAFSA Form 202526 is now available to all students and families,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “After months of hard work and extensive feedback from students, schools, and other stakeholders, we can confidently say that the FAFSA works and will serve as a gateway to college access and affordability for millions of students. Already, more than 650,000 additional applicants are eligible for Pell Grants and. More students are receiving Pell Grants this school year compared to last year. the FAFSA and get the financial aid they need to pursue their college dreams.

The Department has taken steps to modernize internal systems and processes, resolve issues in the FAFSA system, and implement features that further enhance the user experience and enhance the functionality of the form. Additionally, the Department has published and updated resources and materials to help students and families better navigate the FAFSA form and process.

We need a better FAFSA form to provide financial aid to students who attend college and other forms of education after high school, said U.S. Undersecretary of Education James Kvaal. Thank you to everyone who helped launch FAFSA 202526 successfully and ahead of schedule, including students and families, department staff, and financial aid administrators and counselors across the country.

For those who need additional assistance, the department has significantly increased staffing at the Federal Student Aid Information Center (contact center) by adding more than 700 agents since January and an additional 225 agents over the next few weeks for continued support. In anticipation of high demand in connection with the official release of the FAFSA form, this week the department added extended hours to FAFSA contact centers on weekday evenings and Saturdays only. Despite this, the Department warns users that during certain peak periods, callers may temporarily experience longer than usual wait times. The Department will continue to add officers in the coming weeks to further support the 202526 FAFSA cycle.

The FAFSA Form 202526 that we officially released today is the same form that has been live for 7 weeks for the more than 140,000 students who successfully submitted their applications. Our comprehensive beta testing with community organizations, high schools and school districts, colleges and universities, software vendors and state agencies across the country follows industry best practices and has given us confidence that our systems are ready,” said FAFSA Executive Advisor Jeremy. Singer.

The FAFSA form and system are in a strong position, but the Department will continue to work to ensure that every student has the help they need to access higher education. In the coming days and weeks, the Department will carefully monitor FAFSA Form 202526, as well as the Contact Center, and make adjustments as necessary to improve the financial aid experience for students, families, and the community. The Ministry will begin processing paper forms in early December. In the coming months, the Department will further enhance the user experience and release additional features, including batch corrections and paper corrections, to facilitate a smoother process for students, families, and institutions.

The Department looks forward to continuing its work with its partners to ensure that all students and their families can easily access the FAFSA form, have clear and timely information, and be able to quickly complete the application and access aid.

Additional Resources for Students, Families, and Partners

The Department has taken steps to significantly improve the Federal Student Aid Information Centers contact center experience for students, families, and institutions, including supporting the official release of FAFSA Form 202526. These improvements include:

Increase in staff numbers of almost 80%. Since January, we have added over 700 agents to the contact center. Coordination with the vendor team to ensure all agents, including those typically assigned to back-office processing, are trained on FAFSA to enable an “all hands on deck” approach. if necessary. Adding 225 agents over the coming weeks, in addition to the 700 agents already added, for continued support, allowing for extended operating hours. Implement wait time announcements to inform callers of current wait times, giving them the option to put on hold or call back during less busy times.

In addition to normal operating hours, listed on StudentAid.gov, students and families will have access to FAFSA-only hours at the Contact Center, which include evenings and weekends. Expanded hours begin November 22, 2024 and will continue through March 2, 2025. Students and families can reach contact center agents in English or Spanish. Interpretation services in other languages ​​can be accessed here on StudentAid.gov.

Day(s) Normal contact center hours FAFSA support hours only Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Available until 10 p.m. ET Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. 8 p.m. ET Available until 10 p.m. ET Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Available until 10 p.m. EDT Saturday Closed Noon 5 p.m. ET Sunday Closed Closed

Notes: The contact center is closed on all federal holidays. On Friday, November 29, 2024, the contact center will operate during regular hours and will not provide extended FAFSA-only support hours.

The Department recently released a suite of resources to help students and families complete and submit the FAFSA form during the 202526 cycle, including:

Throughout the fall, the Department has released resources to help our partners help students and families prepare for and navigate the 202526 FAFSA cycle, including:

202526 Advisor Resource for Completing the FAFSA FormThe resource provides advisors and advisors with information and resources to help guide students and their families through the FAFSA Form.202526 FAFSA RoadmapThe tool highlights key dates of the launch of the FAFSA form, as well as the deadlines for publication of the FAFSA form. resources to help our partners. 202526 FAFSAL Preliminary PresentationThe resource provides financial aid administrators, advisors, and advisors with reference tools for staff training and financial aid evenings. The presentation contains screenshots that highlight changes to the online FAFSA Form 202526. 202526 FAFSA Prototype The tool provides the financial aid community with the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the FAFSA user experience.

Updated information and outreach tools for counselors, college access professionals, and other advisors are available in the Financial Aid Toolkit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-education-announces-official-release-of-2025-26-fafsa-form The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos