PE wins the heart of Grant Thornton, UK





Grant Thornton UK has agreed to sell a majority stake to private equity firm Cinven in a landmark deal for the UK accountancy sector. This is the most significant private equity investment in the industry to date.

The London-based professional services firm, which employs more than 5,500 people across more than 20 UK offices and is led by more than 240 partners, will close Cinven's offer after considering a competitive bid from Swedish private equity group EQT and a potential merger opportunity with the US. selected. Sister company.

The exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the process, said the initial bid was worth around 1.3 billion and the partners initially hoped for a valuation of around 1.5 billion. The deal is still subject to partner ratification and regulatory approval.

The decision follows Grant Thornton UK reporting strong financial performance in the previous year, with revenue up 7% to $654 million and operating profit up 18% to $146 million. This growth was achieved despite the company's strategic move away from auditing “public interest entities” such as listed companies, banks and insurance companies.

Samy Jazaerli, Cinven's head of financial services, highlighted the attractiveness of the accountancy services market, citing Grant Thornton's “strong brand, broad product offering, blue-chip client base and successful track record” in the UK market.

This transaction marks a significant shift in the professional services landscape, where companies have historically operated as public-private partnerships. Grant Thornton UK's existing partners will retain a significant investment in the business following the transaction.

Cinven, which has offices across Europe and North America, was advised by Goldman Sachs International on M&A aspects, Freshfields provided legal advice, Oliver Wyman provided commercial advice, and EY and Deloitte supported financial operations and tax matters respectively.

The deal differs significantly from the route taken by Grant Thornton's US division, which proposed a three-way merger involving Grant Thornton Ireland following its own private equity deal with New Mountain Capital. However, the British leadership chose to maintain independence rather than integrate with American operations.

Grant Thornton UK said in a statement that it had “assessed the external environment” and agreed initial terms with “the investor best suited to support accelerated growth over the medium to long term”.

Subscribe to get daily business insights

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accountancyage.com/2024/11/21/pe-wins-the-heart-of-grant-thornton-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos