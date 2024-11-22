Would the United States win a war with China over Taiwan? US lawmakers briefed on potential outcome





House lawmakers were briefed Wednesday on the potential outcome if the United States finds itself at war with China over Taiwan in the next two years, as the global superpower increasingly encroaches on China's allies. UNITED STATES.

China's defense industrial base operates on “warfare bases” and now has a shipbuilding capacity 230 times that of the United States, making a possible invasion of Taiwan a not unlikely outcome.

US military analysts predict that 2027 will be the year China is fully equipped for a military invasion of Taiwan. And the United States has long followed a policy of refusing to say whether it would participate in the defense of the islands in such a scenario.

But in war exercises held 25 times by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and presented to members of the House Select Committee on China, the U.S.-Taiwan-Taiwan alliance Japan defeated an amphibious invasion of China and maintained an autonomous Taiwan. , but not without suffering heavy losses.

WOULD THE US DEFEND TAIWAN UNDER Trump IF CHINA INVADES? FOX NEWS INVESTIGATION

During the simulation, the cost to all parties was high: more than 10,000 casualties and the United States lost 10 to 20 warships, two aircraft carriers, 200 to 400 warplanes and more than 3 000 soldiers were killed in the first three weeks of fighting.

China loses 90% of its amphibious fleet, 52 large surface warships and 160 combat aircraft.

“During our tabletop exercise today, we walked through a simulation of what could happen in a worst-case conflict with China and learned how we can work together in a bipartisan way to ensure that America is ready to once again become the arsenal of democracy if called upon, no matter where or when, the United States and our allies must have the military means to defeat our adversaries,” said Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich. ., Chairman of the Committee, to Fox NewsDigital.

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel patrols the disputed Scarborough Reef. (Castro/File photo)

The report emphasizes four key points: 1) Taiwan must “hold the line” on ground invasion, 2) there is no “Ukrainian” model in which the United States can gradually escalate its action; they must decide immediately whether they will come to the defense of Taiwan, 3) military operations should be conducted through Japan, and 4) the United States should immediately increase its supply of anti-ship missiles.

The gist of the report is that China chooses “D-Day,” but Taiwan and its defenders must be ready at any time. The war game assumed a launch date for the invasion of China in 2026.

The scenario relies on the assumption that the United States, under the leadership of President-elect Trump, would come to Taiwan's defense, although no such promise has been made. It's unclear exactly what Trump would do in such a scenario. He considered the need for Taiwan to pay the United States to provide defensive aid.

Japan would be the key ally of the United States and Taiwan in such a fight, as South Korea has not allowed the United States to launch combat missions from its territory. CSIS recommends immediately deepening diplomatic relations between the United States and Japan.

XI JINPING WARNS TRUMP WILL 'LOSE CONFRONTATION' WITH CHINA AS RENEWED TRADE WAR EVENTS

“It would certainly be very helpful if South Korea stood with us,” said Matthew Cancian, a researcher at the Naval War College and lead author of the project. The United States would likely move two of the four squadrons it has stationed in South Korea to help in the fight against China over Taiwan.

But as the presenters warned, North Korea could try to take advantage of the situation and invade the south, especially after gaining operational experience from its fight against Ukraine with Russia.

The exercise also asserted that unlike U.S. aid to Ukraine, which passes through NATO territory to get there, the United States would not be able to arm Taiwan without sending U.S. forces . Chinese anti-tank or anti-aircraft missiles would threaten all ongoing shipments. to the island.

“American forces should be directly involved,” Cancian said. “There is no way to deny a takeover of Taiwan while ensuring the safety of U.S. forces.”

And if the United States came to the defense of Taiwan, there would be no time to lose since China is geographically much closer than American forces. “If the United States did not join the fight for two weeks [after an invasion]it would be too late. China would already have too strong a foundation,” Cancian said.

Chinese land attack and anti-ship missiles would pose the greatest threat in the theater of operations. Coastal defense harpoons and cruise missiles would be “absolutely essential” to Taiwan's defense, according to the war gaming exercise.

China is surpassing the United States in aircraft, ships and missiles, according to the exercise, and in order to deter them from provoking war on Taiwan, the United States must immediately increase its production of key munitions, in accordance with war exercises.

The United States' current stockpile of anti-ship missiles, approximately 440, would be exhausted in less than seven days in the event of war with China.

China would not be willing to give up easily, as a defeat in Taiwan could be “very destabilizing” for the government's legitimacy at home.

The war games also highlighted the need for Taiwan's defense budget to stop focusing on large, expensive ships that China will easily destroy and instead focus on smaller, more survivable ships and submarines.

Freshmen attend a military training session in Nantong, China's Jiangsu province. (Xu Peiqin/VCG via Getty Images)

A Chinese naval fleet passes through an area threatened by mines. (Sun Zifa/China News Service via Getty Images)

The United States must also focus on arming Taiwan with smaller ships and cheaper munitions, with most war games resulting in the loss of two aircraft carriers and 10 to 20 large surface combatants .

“We need to make them pull their exquisite stuff over our non-exquisite stuff,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla. “They are going to surpass us, we have to wake up.”

The United States and Taiwan should not attack the Chinese mainland, both to avoid risking escalation with a nuclear power and because China's air defense on the mainland is “too strong.”

Ultimately, such an invasion might happen sooner, if at all.

The head of the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Admiral Samuel Paparo, recently said he believed the United States would make it “extremely difficult” for China to mount a cross-strait invasion .

For years, the U.S. military has shifted its focus from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific, “the most stressful theater,” as Paparo describes it, given that China is the world's most powerful potential adversary .

Under Chinese policy, the CCP will only invade if Taiwan declares independence from China, if a third power intervenes in the conflict, or if Beijing determines that “unification was irrevocably beyond its reach by any other means.”

Although the United States does not have a formal alliance with Taiwan, China is encroaching on the air and maritime territory of its American allies in the Pacific, Japan and the Philippines.

Paparo said he saw “the most rehearsals and joint exercises” in China over the summer that “I had seen in an entire career as an observer.”

“This included on any given day, 152 ships at sea,” Paparo added.

China's navy is the largest in the world, with more than 370 ships and submarines. The U.S. combat force includes 295 ships, including 11 active aircraft carriers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was the biggest rehearsal we have seen in the PLA’s upward trajectory. [People’s Liberation Army] modernization,” Paparo said, referring to the name of the Chinese military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/china-wargames-taiwan-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos