



President Putin issued a chilling threat to the West when he confirmed that Russia had launched a ballistic missile toward Ukraine. Photo: Alami

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had used new “intermediate-range” ballistic missiles against Ukraine in response to long-range missiles being launched from its territory.

Ukraine previously announced that the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

This follows Ukraine's use of long-range missiles supplied by the United States and Britain, also known as Storm Shadow missiles, on Russian territory on Wednesday.

Russia fired a missile early this morning from a base in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, targeting critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Kiev Air Force said.

The attack damaged an industrial enterprise and started two fires.

President Putin said in a video message that day, “Russia conducted combat tests of the 'Oreshnik' hypersonic missile system in response to NATO countries' aggressive actions against Russia.”

“On November 21 of this year, in response to the use of long-range weapons by the United States and the United Kingdom, Russian forces carried out a joint attack on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

“In a combat situation, among other things, one of the latest Russian intermediate-range missile systems was tested, in this case a non-nuclear hypersonic device with a ballistic missile.”

He also issued a chilling warning that Russia could attack military facilities in any country that uses weapons against Russia. This is an implicit threat to Britain and the United States.

Both London and Washington appear to have allowed Kiev to use long-range missiles on Russian territory this week.

The Russian ambassador to Britain said this showed Britain was directly involved in the war.

And Russian media reported Wednesday that residents of the village of Marino, close to the city of Kursk, claimed to have found fragments of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had attacked Ukraine with US-supplied ATACMS missiles.

Five missiles were shot down, one was damaged and debris caused a massive fire at a military facility in the area, the statement said.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk told LBC's Andrew Marr on Thursday that Ukraine had already used Storm Shadow missiles, but only on internationally recognized Ukrainian territories annexed to Russia, such as Crimea.

Britain is 'acting as the aggressor' by allowing Ukraine to use British missiles, the source said.

Russia later threatened to attack a U.S. air base in Poland with “advanced weapons” as tensions continued to rise.

The new ballistic missile defense site at Redzikowo was included on the list of possible targets because it increases the “overall level of nuclear risk.”

It opened on November 13 as part of the larger NATO missile defense shield.

“This is another frankly provocative step in a series of very destabilizing actions by the United States and its allies,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She continued: “Missile defense sites in Poland have been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which could be launched with a wide range of advanced weapons if necessary.”

A Ukrainian politician and activist said long-range missiles would help bring peace to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force followed warnings from Russia that it could launch RS-26 'Frontier' missiles on Thursday morning, although it did not say which missiles were launched.

Russian military analyst Timur Silanov said Ukraine “should be nervous” about the potential use of rockets.

“In this situation, we will not use nuclear weapons, but I think the neo-Nazis and their Western allies will appreciate the blow that will be inflicted in the coming days on key infrastructure in Ukraine and possibly on targets in Kiev itself.” “He told the Russian newspaper Moskovky Komsomolets.

“Let them tremble, be afraid, and wait to land somewhere.

“Moreover, the enemy perfectly understands that our weapons can reach any target throughout Ukraine.”

So far, Russia has been using small Iskander missiles in Ukraine.

Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for the first time. Photo: Telegram

This comes after the US Embassy in Kiev was temporarily closed due to concerns about “significant airstrikes”.

Embassy staff were told to shelter in place when an aviation alert was issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Putin also signed new principles lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

This doctrine stated that if a country that was a member of the coalition made an attack against Russia, Moscow would view it as an attack on Russia by the entire coalition.

“Russia’s new nuclear doctrine means that NATO missiles fired against our country could be considered an attack by the bloc against Russia,” Security Council Vice Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Russia could retaliate with weapons of mass destruction wherever Kiev and key NATO facilities are located. That would mean World War III.”

