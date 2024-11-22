US regulators seek to break up Google, forcing sale of Chrome in monopoly sanction





US regulators want a federal judge to break up Google to stop the company from continuing to crush competition through its dominant search engine, after a court ruled it had maintained an abusive monopoly over the past decade .

The proposed breakup is contained in a 23-page document filed late Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, calling for tough sanctions that would include the sale of Google's industry-leading Chrome web browser and the imposition of restrictions on prevent Android from favoring its own search engine.

A sale of Chrome will permanently end Google's control of this critical search hotspot and allow competing search engines access to the browser that, for many users, is a gateway to the Internet, department lawyers argued of Justice in their case.

Although regulators did not require Google to also sell Android, they said the judge should make clear that the company could still be required to divest its smartphone operating system if its oversight board continues to find problems. evidence of misconduct.

The scale of the recommended sanctions underscores the extent to which regulators operating under President Joe Biden's administration believe Google should be punished following an August ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who called the monopoly enterprise.

Justice Department policymakers who will inherit the case after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next year may not be so strident. Washington DC court hearings on Google's penalty are expected to begin in April, and Mehta hopes to issue his final decision before Labor Day.

If Mehta accepted the government's recommendations, Google would be forced to sell its 16-year-old Chrome browser within six months of the final decision. But the company would likely appeal any sanction, potentially prolonging a legal battle that has lasted for more than four years.

In addition to seeking a Chrome spinoff and Android software consolidation, the Justice Department wants the judge to bar Google from entering into multibillion-dollar deals to lock its dominant search engine as the default option on the Apple iPhone and other devices. It would also prohibit Google from prioritizing its own services, such as YouTube or its recently launched artificial intelligence platform, Gemini.

Regulators also want Google to license the search index data it collects from user queries to rivals, giving them a better chance of competing with the tech giant. On the business side of its search engine, Google would be required to provide more transparency about how it sets the prices advertisers pay to appear at the top of certain targeted search results.

Kent Walker, Google's chief legal officer, blasted the Justice Department for pursuing a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and global technology in the Americas. In a blog post, Walker warned that the overbroad proposal would threaten privacy while undermining Google's leadership in artificial intelligence, perhaps the most important innovation of our time.

Wary of Google's growing use of artificial intelligence in its search results, regulators also advised Mehta to ensure that websites will be able to protect their content from Google's AI training techniques .

These measures, if ordered, threaten to upend a business expected to generate more than $300 billion in revenue this year.

The playing field is not level because of Google's behavior, and Google's quality reflects the ill-gotten gains of an illegally acquired advantage, the Justice Department asserted in its recommendations. The remedy must fill this gap and deprive Google of these advantages.

It's still possible that the Justice Department will tone down attempts to break up Google, especially if Trump takes the widely expected step of replacing Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who Biden appointed to oversee the agency's antitrust division.

Although the case targeting Google was initially filed in the final months of Trump's first term, Kanter oversaw the high-profile trial that resulted in Mehta's ruling against Google. Working in tandem with Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, Kanter took a tough stance against big tech, which sparked other crackdowns on industrial powerhouses like Apple and discouraged many commercial transactions over the past four years.

Trump recently expressed fears that a breakup could destroy Google, but did not specify what alternative sanctions he might have in mind. What you can do without breaking it is make sure it's fairer, Trump said last month. Matt Gaetz, the former Republican congressman who Trump nominated to be the next U.S. attorney general, has previously called for the breakup of big tech companies.

Gaetz faces a tough confirmation hearing.

This latest filing gave Kanter and his team one last chance to define the measures they believe are necessary to restore competition in the research field. It comes six weeks after Justice first floated the idea of ​​a breakup in a preliminary overview of potential sanctions.

But Kanter's proposal already raises questions about whether regulators are seeking to impose controls that extend beyond the issues covered in last year's lawsuit and, by extension, Mehtas' decision.

Banning default search deals for which Google now pays more than $26 billion a year was one of the key practices that troubled Mehta in his decision.

It is less clear whether the judge will accept the Justice Department's contention that Chrome should be separated from Google, and the recommendation that Android should be completely isolated from the company's search engine.

It probably goes a little further, Shubha Ghosh, a law professor at Syracuse University, said of Chrome's breakup. The remedies must be equal to the harm, they must be equal to the transgression. This seems a little beyond that.

Google rival DuckDuckGo, whose executives testified at last year's trial, argued that the Justice Department was simply doing what needed to be done to rein in a brazen monopolist.

Stopping widespread and overlapping illegal behavior spanning more than a decade requires more than contractual restrictions: It requires a series of solutions to create sustainable competition, said Kamyl Bazbaz, senior vice president of public affairs. from DuckDuckGo, in a press release.

The attempt to break up Google is reminiscent of a similar sanction initially imposed on Microsoft a quarter-century ago, following another major antitrust trial that resulted in a federal judge ruling that the software company had used illegally its Windows operating system for PCs in order to stifle competition.

However, an appeals court overturned an order that would have broken up Microsoft, a precedent that many experts believe will deter Mehta from going down a similar path with the Google case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-regulators-seek-break-google-forcing-chrome-sale-116081737 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos