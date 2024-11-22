UK government borrowing exceeded forecasts in October at $17.4 billion | government borrowing





The British government was forced to borrow more than expected in October as debt service payments plunged public finances into deficit and put pressure on Rachel Reeves as she attempts to grow the economy.

Despite the increase in inheritance tax revenue, loans last month rose to $17.4 billion, the second-highest October figure since monthly counting began in 1993.

City economists had expected a lower figure of about $12.3 billion in October after Britain borrowed more than $16 billion in September.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that public sector net borrowing increased by 1.6 billion compared to the same month last year.

In a further blow to Mr Reeves' efforts to stimulate the economy and reduce debt levels, monthly central government debt interest rose to 9.1 billion in October, the highest on record.

Public sector net borrowing graph

Government borrowing costs in international markets have fallen since last month's budget. The interest rate on the 10-year bond fell to 4.4% from 4.6%, but a significant portion of debt payments tied to the retail price index measure has increased since September.

Reeves relaxed Treasury budget rules to allow for more borrowing over the next five years. In the budget she set a real increase in daily spending on public services of 4.3% this year and 2.6% next year, with increases of 1.3% each year thereafter.

Alex Kerr, an economist at consultancy firm Capital Economics, said the disappointing figures highlighted the financial difficulties facing the Prime Minister.

He said Reeves may need to raise taxes to pay for increased everyday spending in the future, although he downplayed the possibility of further tax hike measures.

The ONS said two significant cuts to national insurance premiums had not materialised, leading to a decline in tax receipts. But it said spending rose faster than overall income last year, with spending on public services, benefits and debt service costs all rising.

Darren Jones, Secretary to the Treasury, said: Our new strong fiscal rules will provide stability by reducing debt while prioritizing investment for growth.

Matt Swannell, Chief Economic Advisor at EY Item Club, said: “Despite the changes announced in the Budget, fiscal policy will continue to tighten over the next few years.

Moreover, the prime minister left little of himself behind. [wriggle] There is room for opposition to your own fiscal rules, and if your taxes disappoint or your spending turns out to be higher, you may have to enact more tax increases in the coming years.

In fact, if market interest rates rise after the budget is maintained, the government will already have less room to meet its fiscal targets.

UK National Debt Graph

Separate figures from HMRC show tax receipts from UK property in the first seven months of the 2024-25 financial year were $5 billion, up 11% on the $4.6 billion received in the same period the previous year.

This means Reeves has achieved record annual inheritance tax (IHT) income for the fourth consecutive year. This rise has been frozen since Reeves extended the IHT threshold for a further two years from 2010.

The Chancellor has also reformed two important elements of the IHT scheme – Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) – limiting the scope of benefits for farmers and business owners. Farmers gathered in Westminster this week to protest the decision.

The long-term exemption for personal pensions from IHT was also canceled in the budget by Reeves, which will likely push the value of many properties above the basic threshold of 325,000.

With APR relief and BPR relief being cut from April next year and pension inclusion limited from 2027, the Treasury's independent economic forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, expects IHT revenues to reach $50 billion over the next five years. I was able to estimate it. $8 billion in the March forecast.

