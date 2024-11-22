Trump loyalist Matt Gaetz steps down as president-elect nominates Pam Bondi | US Election News 2024





The former US congressman said he had become a distraction following renewed scrutiny of sexual misconduct allegations.

Conservative U.S. Matt Gaetz announced he is withdrawing from his bid for U.S. attorney general following renewed attention to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump on Thursday quickly named Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, as his choice for top prosecutor after Gaetz stepped down.

Bondi, who heads the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute think tank, is known as a staunch Trump ally and was part of the president-elect's legal team during his first impeachment.

In a statement on social media, Gaetz, whom Trump picked just over a week ago, said he had become a distraction.

Gaetz, a divisive figure even within Trump's Republican Party, faces the prospect of opposition to his nomination in the U.S. Senate, where proposed cabinet members must pass a confirmation vote.

There is no time to waste in an unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington, so I will withdraw my name from consideration for Attorney General. Trumps the Department of Justice [Department of Justice] must be up and ready from day one, Gaetz said in an article on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I remain fully committed to making Donald J. Trump the most successful president in history.

I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful comments and the incredible support from so many people. Although the momentum was strong, it was clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance group.

Gaetz's history of scuffles with high-level Republican leaders, coupled with allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, a felony under Florida law, helped reduce his odds.

Gaetz has denied the allegations of sexual impropriety.

Trump, who has signaled his intention to wield government power against his political opponents, said in a social media post that he greatly appreciated Gaetz's work.

He's doing very well but, at the same time, he doesn't want to be a distraction to the administration, for which he has a lot of respect, Trump said in a message on his social media site Truth Social.

Gaetz's past was examined as part of a DOJ sex trafficking investigation that ended with no charges against him last year.

He was also the subject of an investigation by the U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee into allegations of sexual misconduct, and the attorney for two women told committee investigators that Gaetz had them paid for sex on multiple occasions starting in 2017.

That committee debated whether to release its report on Gaetz after Trump chose him to be attorney general.

Joel Leppard, the attorney for both women, said one woman reported seeing Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old girl at a party in Florida in 2017.

The woman said she didn't think Gaetz knew the girl in question was underage and put their relationship on hold until she reached 18, the legal age of consent in Florida.

Matt has a wonderful future and I can't wait to see all the great things he does! Trump said Thursday.

Gaetz resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives last week after Trump announced him as his choice for attorney general.

It was unclear whether Gaetz would return to his seat in the U.S. Congress where he was re-elected for two years on Nov. 5 or whether he would seek another job.

