Ukraine fires British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia: What we know | Russia-Ukraine war news





Ukraine fired British-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia a day after firing US long-range ATACMS missiles, raising fears of a major escalation in the nearly three-year war.

Ukraine's government has not yet confirmed the airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday, days after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration reportedly lobbied President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to lift restrictions on the use of U.S.-made long-range weapons.

The Ukrainian leader has been pressuring Western allies in recent months to allow the use of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) amid Russian military gains. Kiev has received more than $100 billion in aid from the West, including more than $61 billion from the United States, the largest source of military aid to Ukraine.

Russia has warned that the situation could escalate if Ukraine uses long-range missiles to attack inside Russian territory. The Ukrainian Air Force said Moscow had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into its territory. However, Moscow has yet to confirm this claim.

Where did the attacks occur, and does this mean an escalation of the war?

What's going on?

2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 6 HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System] Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the rockets and 67 drones had been neutralized by air defense systems, without sharing information about the location of the attack or damage.

A Russian war correspondent account posted a video on Telegram showing at least 14 explosions. Most of these explosions were accompanied by a sharp whistling sound similar to the sound of an incoming missile.

The video shows a plume of black smoke rising above what appears to be a residential area.

Reuters reported through the pro-Russian Two Major channel posted on Telegram that Ukraine had fired up to 12 Storm Shadow missiles into Russia's Kursk region on the Ukrainian border. The channel featured a photo of a fragment of a missile with the name Storm Shadow clearly visible.

Where did you hit it?

The Al Jazeera Sanad verification agency used location information to deduce that the attack occurred in Marino, a village in Kursk.

What are Storm Shadow Missiles?

The Storm Shadow missile is a British-French long-range cruise missile. It is launched from military aircraft in the air, not on the ground. Also called SCALP missile.

The missiles are manufactured in the UK and produced using American components. It can hit targets up to 250 km (155 miles) away.

Each missile costs nearly $1 million. In May 2023, Britain confirmed that it had sent Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine on the condition that Ukraine would only use the missiles on its territory against Russian forces. Western countries have supported Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

According to Ukrainian media, Storm Shadow was used in Crimea, previously annexed by Russia. However, this is the first time Ukraine has used such weapons on Russian territory.

Why is it deployed now?

The approval to use long-range weapons came after the United States, Ukraine and South Korea announced that North Korean troops had been deployed to the Kursk region. The invasion, which began in August, left parts of Kursk occupied by Ukrainian forces.

Washington, Kiev and South Korea said 12,000 North Korean troops had been sent to Russia. Additionally, they accused North Korea of ​​supplying weapons to Moscow. Moscow and Pyongyang have not officially confirmed the military deployment. The two countries signed a mutual defense agreement during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea last June.

According to Al Jazeera's diplomatic correspondent James Bays, the goal of these Western countries is to support Ukraine, especially Kursk, a Russian region occupied by Ukraine.

How did we get here?

The United States secretly sent long-range missiles to Ukraine in March 2023, imposing the same conditions on their use as Britain applied to Storm Shadows.

There have been recent indications that Ukraine's allies may lift restrictions.

Last September, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kiev and met Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy thanked the officials who visited him, posting on his X account: It is important to hear Ukraine's claims. This also includes long-range weapons.

Did Russia react?

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down two Storm Shadow missiles. On Tuesday, the Pentagon said Ukraine had launched a U.S.-made ATACMS in Russia's Bryansk region, on Ukraine's border with Kursk.

The Russian president warned Ukraine's Western allies that NATO would go to war with Russia if they allow Ukraine to attack inside Russia with missiles.

Asked whether lifting restrictions would mean NATO entering the war, Keir Giles, senior consulting fellow at the Chatham House think tank in London, told Al Jazeera: “No, absolutely not.” NATO is not a party to this conflict.

He added that the threat was Putin's way of waging information warfare to prevent escalation.

Tensions have risen this week, 1,000 days since the outbreak of war.

On Tuesday, President Putin officially lowered the threshold for Russia to use nuclear weapons. These changes were first announced in September.

Regarding Tuesday's ATACMS attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: This is, of course, a sign that they want to escalate.

Speaking at a press conference during the G20 summit in Brazil, Lavrov accused Washington of helping Kiev operate its missiles, saying: We will accept this as a qualitatively new stage in the West's war against Russia. And we will respond accordingly. He did not elaborate further.

Russia launches ICBM

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, hitting businesses and critical infrastructure in the central eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to the Kiev Air Force. If confirmed, this attack would be the first time ICBMs have been used in war.

ICBMs can launch nuclear attacks.

Ukraine's Ukrainska Pravda online newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying the missile fired was an RS-26 Rubezh. According to the Arms Control Association, the RS-26 has a range of 5,800 km (3,604 miles).

Russia did not comment on the attack.

Why are Britain and the US helping Ukraine?

Giles, who is also the author of the forthcoming book 'Who Will Defend Europe?', said Britain and France had wanted to lift restrictions on the use of the weapons, but the United States had blocked them.

He added that the White House has not provided a coherent explanation as to why it is lifting restrictions now, but that there is speculation.

Biden gave Ukraine the green light two months before Republican President-elect Donald Trump took office. Concerns are growing over whether the United States will cut military aid after President Trump pledged to end the war.

