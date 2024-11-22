Britain's nuclear bomb scandal: our story Examining how Britain's atomic testing program destroyed lives | television and radio





Grenfell, the Post Office, Infected Blood, Hillsborough Britain has witnessed a long series of injustices where walls of silence and lies prevent the powerless from inconveniencing those in power by telling their whole truth. To that list, where further disclosure is still urgently needed, we must add the British nuclear testing scandal. This calm and poignant documentary explains the events.

After World War II, the United States and the Soviet Union engaged in a nuclear arms race, and Britain felt desperate to join them to maintain its place at the top of the world. Nuclear testing was needed to keep up with advances in the atomic and hydrogen bombs, but launching nuclear weapons near ordinary British citizens was politically impossible, so distant lands were searched to identify human test subjects.

The locations selected were Pacific atolls and the Australian outback and coast. Unwitting human test subjects were approximately 39,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers and scientists, as well as local residents. Between 1952 and 1963, they witnessed the explosion of 45 atomic and hydrogen bombs, along with hundreds of other radioactivity tests. Many of the affected people who were stationed at the explosion site to help monitor the human impact are interviewed in the film.

Leading the conversation are British veterans who, as young men in the 1950s and '60s, had the opportunity to sail halfway around the world to serve their country. When they first arrived at Christmas Island, or the Montebello archipelago off Australia's northwest coast, they were in heaven, a life filled with sunshine, beer, seafood and beach football. What have we given ourselves for? Now they live with cancer and other health problems that they are convinced are related to what they experienced, as well as the traumatic memories of coming face-to-face with humanity's most powerful and terrible creation.

Steve Purse believes his rare condition is the result of his father serving at Maralinga in the 1960s. Photo: Simon Rawles/BBC/Hardcash Productions

Not all studies support the men's claims about the negative health effects of nuclear testing, but many do, and in any case, the problem is that the picture is incomplete. It took a court case and persistent freedom of information requests to gain access to Pentagon records, the existence of which the Department of Defense previously denied. But even if the UK had a compensation system equivalent to those that exist in other countries, veterans would still not have enough money to make a compensation claim.

Now here we have the testimony of the fearful man himself. Their memories of sitting on the beach, bare-handed and blindfolded, waiting for an unholy explosion to explode in the backwaters, are eerie and nightmarish. The memory of a man flying through a mushroom cloud, looking down into a crimson inferno, and being turned upside down by the force of the explosion is difficult to even comprehend.

Even more disconcerting is the story of what happened next, especially among the man's offspring. Children are born with disabilities and deformities. The grandchild shows signs of a genetic defect. The official position is that there is no correlation between this and the test and no information is being released to veterans. The veterans bitterly and tearfully disagree.

And then there is the small matter of the Australian Aborigines, whose ancestral homelands were considered uninhabited before British nuclear testing was carried out. At the Emu Field in southern Australia in 1953, warnings of strong winds were ignored and radioactive clouds were blown toward an indigenous community that included the late Yami Lester, who became an anti-nuclear activist after being blinded by radiation exposure. We hear his famous description from 1999 of this black mist coming through the waterside trees and rolling quietly, appearing black, shiny and oily. Community members reported unusual and serious health problems within hours.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the best TV reviews, news and features straight to your inbox every Monday

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Avon Hudson, former Australian soldier turned whistleblower. Photo: Simon Rawles/BBC/Hardcash Productions

There is also an interview with Australian Air Force veteran and whistleblower Avon Hudson. He risked imprisonment to draw attention to the impact of the Test at Maralinga, slightly south of Emu Field. Hudson, a determined but deeply sad man, guides the filmmakers to the program's most chilling image: the graveyard of Woomera, a small military town lined with tiny graves. The surge in infant deaths and stillbirths has never been satisfactorily explained.

Hudson fought for the royal commission convened in 1984 and went some way to healing the damage done in Australia, but the surviving Britons, now grandfathers, sharp-minded but with faces etched with worry and running out of time, are still waiting. . For public investigation, compensation and disclosure of full medical records. Answering their questions honestly seems like the least we can do.

Britain's Nuclear Bomb Scandal: Our Story airs on BBC Two and is available on iPlayer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/nov/20/britain-nuclear-bomb-scandal-our-story-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos