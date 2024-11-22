Storm Bert will hit Britain with winds of 70mph and heavy snow, Met Office warns – UK Weather Live





Snow, heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit much of England over the next few days, stranding some communities as temperatures plummet ahead of the severe weather the Met Office has dubbed Storm Bert.

An amber alert has been issued for road closures and rail and flight delays due to dangerous weather, while charities and energy companies have told households to prepare.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said Scotland was expected to see showers over the next few days, with levels likely to drop at times, causing disruption to travel.

Temperatures will drop fairly broadly below freezing overnight over the next few days, which will trigger ice warnings, with further warnings likely through this week, he said.

Commuters could face further travel disruption with National Rail warning of a four-day disruption as heavy snowfall is expected to continue over the weekend.

Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday, including 7am on Saturday, as the country braces for winter weather after temperatures plummeted earlier this week.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice will be in place for areas north of Scotland's central belt from 7am to 5pm on Saturday. These areas are likely to reach 10-20cm on ground above 200m and up to 20-40cm on hills above 400m. meter.

Holly EvansNovember 22, 2024 06:00

Pictured: Heavy snowfall across Scotland and northern England. A man shovels snow at the Church of Scotland in Pitlochry, Scotland. (REUTERS) A car drives through the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. (REUTERS) A person canoes down a hill near Dorchester (Getty Images)

Holly EvansNovember 22, 2024 04:00

Schools are closed due to winter weather

Hundreds of schools were closed amid falling snow ahead of chaos expected at the weekend as Storm Bert swept through.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland until noon on Thursday, with quite a few inches of snow expected to fall.

A new warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of Scotland, northern England, western and eastern England and parts of Wales between noon on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

Holly EvansNovember 22, 2024 02:00

Heavy snow is expected to continue to fall over the weekend, with the Korea Meteorological Administration warning of danger to life in some parts of the country.

The flooding is expected to rapidly thaw and bring rain to most of northeast and north-west England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Scotland on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings over the next few days and residents have been urged to prepare for power outages after warnings Saturday night that flooding from heavy rain could pose a risk to life.

Holly EvansNovember 22, 2024 00:00

Drivers are urged to be careful on the road

The RAC urged people to be careful on the roads.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: The first signs of winter mean drivers are suddenly dealing with some of the worst road conditions they've seen all year.

Freezing temperatures are already wreaking havoc across eastern and northern parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and with showers now affecting parts of the country further south, drivers are advised to avoid the risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces. We advise you to plan well.

Holly EvansNovember 21, 2024 23:00

Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday, including 7pm on Saturday, as the country braces for winter weather after temperatures plummeted earlier this week.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice will be in place for areas north of Scotland's central belt from 7am to 5pm on Saturday. These areas are likely to reach 10-20cm on ground above 200m and up to 20-40cm on hills above 400m. meter.

Holly EvansNovember 21, 2024 22:00

The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that precipitation of more than 100 mm could occur.

Met Office deputy meteorologist Dan Holley said: Storm Burt will transition into much milder air and the risk of winter will gradually diminish over the weekend, but heavy snow is expected to fall for a period of time across parts of northern England and Scotland, particularly the Highlands, on Saturday . and a warning is displayed.

Heavy rain is expected to fall through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western England, with several warnings in place for some areas.

Rainfall of between 50 and 75 mm is expected over a fairly wide area within the warning area, but could exceed 100 mm in some parts of Wales and higher elevations in south-west England.

Additionally, impacts are likely to be further severe, travel disruptions are likely and flooding is possible for some people as the snow melts rapidly over the weekend and strong winds arrive.

Holly EvansNovember 21, 2024 21:00

Can and should you walk your dog in the snow?

Temperatures at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland fell to minus 7.8 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Monday, the coldest temperature in the UK since last winter.

Cold temperatures, ice and further snow are expected over the next few days in what the Met Office has deemed the country's first taste of winter. This news may have many people wondering how cold weather will affect their pets.

It's important to prepare not only our dogs but ourselves for this forecast.

Holly EvansNovember 21, 2024 20:00

Met Offices 5-day weather forecast

Tonight and tonight:

There will be cold evenings and nights for most of the UK. Widespread frosts occur along with areas of ice. Sleet and showers will continue to move south, accumulating more snow mainly in the north.

friday:

Friday will see the start of another round of frost and freeze, with sunshine and wintry showers continuing for exposed areas. Rain and wind will gradually ease from the afternoon.

Outlook from Saturday to Monday:

It will all be wet and windy on Saturday with snow initially falling in the hills and then some blustery showers on Sunday and Monday. Mild on Saturday and Sunday, but then cool again on Monday.

Holly EvansNovember 21, 2024 19:00

Map: Where and when Storm Bert will hit as Met Office issues weather warning

Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday, including 7pm on Saturday, as the country braces for winter weather after temperatures plummeted earlier this week.

Most of the UK will be under at least one weather warning over the next few days, with Scotland and northern England expected to be the most affected.

Find out when and where Storm Bert will hit the UK below.

Athena Stavrou21 November 2024 18:46

