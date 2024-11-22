



Many peer nuclear adversaries jeopardize the security of the United States and its allies and partners, according to the Department of Defense.

“We are now in a world where we face multiple nuclear competitors, multiple states that are developing, diversifying and modernizing their nuclear arsenals and, unfortunately, also prioritizing the role that nuclear weapons play in their defense strategies. national security,” said Richard C. Johnson.

As the security environment evolves, adjustments to the 2022 Nuclear Posture Review may be necessary to maintain the ability to achieve nuclear deterrence, in light of China's strengthening nuclear capabilities and the Russia and the possible lack of nuclear arms control agreements after February, said Johnson, vice chairman of Johnson's board. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy, who spoke on a panel at the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Nuclear Issues Project event, yesterday in Washington, DC

The logic behind nuclear deterrence remains sound. Additionally, the United States remains committed to a safe, secure and reliable nuclear deterrent, he said.

However, the announced nuclear modernization program, while necessary, may prove insufficient to move forward, he added.

DOD, in partnership with the National Nuclear Security Administration, has already taken steps to deploy capabilities to improve nuclear deterrence and flexibility and reduce risks to the department's nuclear modernization program, Johnson said.

These include the aircraft-launched B61-13 gravity bomb, as well as the enhanced readiness of the Ohio-class nuclear submarines, he said.

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration would produce the B61-13, which is a modern variant of the B61.

On November 15, the Department submitted Report 791 to Congress outlining the United States' nuclear employment strategy. It is called the 491 because it was submitted in accordance with U.S. Code, Title 10, Section 491.

Report 491 outlines changes from previous guidance and takes into account new deterrence challenges posed by the growth, modernization and increasing diversity of potential adversaries' nuclear arsenals, Johnson said.

The report states that the United States:

Plans to deter multiple nuclear-armed adversaries simultaneously. Requires the integration of non-nuclear capabilities, where possible, to support the nuclear deterrent mission. Emphasizes the importance of escalation management in U.S. planning to respond to a limited nuclear attack or a high-consequence non-nuclear strategic attack. Enables deeper consultation, coordination, and combined planning with allies and partners to strengthen U.S. extended deterrence commitments.

The report also recognizes that deterrence alone will not be enough to confront strategic dangers. It recognizes that arms control, risk reduction and nuclear non-proliferation also play an indispensable role, Johnson said.

Grant Schneider, deputy director for strategic stability at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who also spoke, said another part of the report concerns the significant intellectual and analytical work required to identify the range of scenarios and strategic circumstances that the United States could face alongside its allies. entering the 2030s.

“To prepare for the 2030s, we must modernize our nuclear forces, nuclear command and control, and associated infrastructure that will allow us to be flexible and adapt over time as new challenges arise. arise, whether it's new threats, potential changes or potential delays in our modernization,” Schneider said.

