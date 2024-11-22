North Korean leader says past diplomacy only confirmed US hostility





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his past negotiations with the United States only confirmed Washington's unwavering hostility toward his country and described its nuclear development as the only way to counter external threats, official media reported on Friday.

Kim spoke Thursday at a defense exhibition where North Korea displayed some of its most powerful weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to target the U.S. mainland as well as artillery systems and drones , according to text and photos published by the North Korean central news agency. During a meeting with army officers last week, he pledged to develop his military nuclear program without limits.

Kim has yet to comment directly on Donald Trump's re-election as president of the United States. During his first term, Trump held three highly orchestrated summits with the North Korean leader in 2018 and 2019, before diplomacy collapsed over disagreements over exchanging an easing of economic sanctions led by the United States with North Korean measures aimed at ending its nuclear program.

During his speech at the expo, Kim discussed the failed summits without naming Trump.

“We have already gone as far as possible with the United States in the negotiations, and what we ended up confirming was not the desire for coexistence of the superpowers, but a firm stance based on force and an invasive and “unchangeable hostility towards North Korea,” Kim said.

Kim accused the United States of increasing military pressure on North Korea by strengthening military cooperation with regional allies and increasing the deployment of strategic strike assets, apparently a reference to major U.S. assets such as bombers. long-range, submarines and aircraft carriers. He called for accelerated efforts to develop the capabilities of its nuclear army, saying the only guarantee of the country's security is to build the strongest defense power capable of defeating the enemy.

Kim's growing nuclear weapons and missile programs include various weapons targeting South Korea and Japan, as well as longer-range missiles that have demonstrated reach in reaching the U.S. mainland. Analysts say Kim's nuclear push is ultimately aimed at pressuring Washington to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

In recent months, Kim's foreign policy has been focused on Russia as he attempts to strengthen his international presence, embracing the idea of ​​a new Cold War and aligning himself with President Vladimir's broader conflicts Putin with the West.

Washington and its allies have accused North Korea of ​​providing Russia with thousands of troops and large quantities of military equipment, including artillery systems and missiles, to help it continue its fighting in Ukraine. In return, Kim could potentially receive much-needed economic aid and technology transfers from Russia that could increase the threat posed by his nuclear military, according to officials and outside experts.

North Korea also held a major arms exhibition in July last year and invited a Russian delegation led by then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who enjoyed a personal visit from Kim that included a briefing on the North's growing military capabilities, which outside critics likened to a sales pitch. The event came weeks before Kim was due to travel to Russia for a summit with Putin, which accelerated military cooperation between the countries. North Korean media photos from this year's exhibition showed various artillery systems, including what appeared to be 240mm multiple rocket launch systems that South Korea's intelligence agency said were part of the North Korean weapons recently sent to Russia. When asked if North Korea was showing off the systems it intended to export to Russia, Koo Byoungsam, a spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry, said that he would not pass premature judgment, but said the government was monitoring related trends. “We once again emphasize that arms transfers between Russia and North Korea constitute a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and an illegal act that undermines the norms of the international community. he declared.

Even with Trump returning to the White House, a quick resumption of diplomacy with North Korea may be unlikely, some experts say. North Korea's deepening alliance with Russia and weakening sanctions against it present additional challenges in efforts to resolve the nuclear standoff with Kim, who also has a better sense of his power negotiation following the rapid expansion of its arsenal in recent years.

